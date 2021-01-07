MARIETTA — Leroy "Tre" Hutchins has officially joined the Cobb County Board of Education, while Randy Scamihorn is the new board chair.
Hutchins, a Democrat who ran last year without opposition, replaces Democrat David Morgan on the board. He was sworn in Thursday by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill.
Scamihorn became the new board chair when he was nominated by David Banks and elected 4-3 along party lines with Democrats Jaha Howard, Charisse Davis and Hutchins voting for Davis as chair.
Scamihorn then nominated Banks to be vice chair, which was approved in the same 4-3 vote with the three Democrats voting for Hutchins as vice chair.
