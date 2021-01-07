MARIETTA — Leroy “Tre” Hutchins has officially joined the Cobb County Board of Education, and Randy Scamihorn is the new board chair.
Hutchins, a Democrat who ran last year without opposition, replaces Democrat David Morgan on the board. He was sworn in Thursday by Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill.
“I’m excited to finally get the chance to serve the children, not just in my post, but throughout all of Cobb County,” Hutchins told media after the ceremony.
Scamihorn became the new board chair when he was nominated by David Banks and elected 4-3 along party lines with Democrats Jaha Howard, Charisse Davis and Hutchins voting for Davis as chair.
Scamihorn then nominated Banks to be vice chair, which was approved in the same 4-3 vote with the three Democrats voting for Hutchins as vice chair.
Davis and Howard both suggested that candidates give statements before the board elected the chair and vice chair, but were shut down by former board chair Brad Wheeler.
“I don’t see the need for that,” Wheeler told Howard.
Hutchins said later he wasn’t surprised by how the board elected the new chair and vice chair or the results.
“It is what it is,” Hutchins said. “This board is in need of some reconciliation, so hopefully I’m here to help bring about the change that is necessary.”
Scamihorn said after the meeting his main priorities are student, faculty and staff safety, maintaining academic excellence and paying teachers and staff as much as possible.
“I’m looking forward to a great year,” Scamihorn said. “As a school board, we want to do as much as we can for our students and our faculty.”
