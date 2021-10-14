MARIETTA — A husband-and-wife team have opened a new coffee shop on Marietta Square, and they say they've received an overwhelmingly warm welcome from residents.
Andrew and Morgan Beatton, co-owners of Tuesday Coffee + Shoppe at 137 Church Street, say they've had the dream to open a coffee shop in Marietta for years now, and after several obstacles, including plans being derailed because of COVID-19, that dream has finally been realized.
"We're thrilled. This has been a dream of ours since we've known each other," said Morgan Beatton, adding that they just had to wait for the perfect opportunity. "And this is it. We're thrilled. We're excited to be here."
"I've always just loved the idea of owning my own coffee shop ... and my wife, her passion is aesthetics and creating really cozy and inviting environments and retail," added Andrew Beatton.
Andrew Beatton, who moved to the U.S. from England in 2015, has a background in coffee, having worked at and managed shops in London and Atlanta before the opening of Tuesday Coffee + Shoppe, just a minutes-long walk from the Beattons' Marietta home.
The coffee and retail shop offers espresso drinks, regular coffee, sweet drinks with house-made syrups and a rotating seasonal flavor. Right now, the seasonal flavor is fittingly called "autumn," and is a combination of nutmeg, clove, cinnamon and brown sugar. Pastries, cookies and other goodies are also on offer from Lush Cakery, the shop's next door neighbor and partner.
Tuesday Coffee + Shoppe is housed in what used to be Lush Cakery's tasting room, and the two shops share space in the kitchen. After the pandemic hit, Lush wasn't using the space, and the Beattons say they were able to work out the details to move in.
The shop also partners with a Roswell baker, known on Instagram by her company name, Good Grains, for savory eats and Atlanta coffee company Bellwood Coffee for coffee beans.
The Beattons say the idea on the retail side of the shop is to offer unique items that customers would normally have to drive to Atlanta to find. Among the items on the retail shelves are housewares, jewelry, baby gifts, jellies and coffee. More items, including seasonal and holiday décor are on order, the owners say.
Inside, the small shop has bar seating, and the owners say they're planning to place tables outside.
The couple's shop opened last Saturday, the same day as the annual chalk art festival, Chalktoberfest, opened on the Square. The Beattons said though they were extremely busy because of foot traffic from the festival, opening Saturday meant more exposure.
"We're still processing it to be perfectly honest," Andrew Beatton said, adding that he and his wife have even come to know their neighbors at home because of their new business ownership. "It's been really, really fun, and we are blown away by how warm everyone is and welcoming and patient with all of our kinks we're trying to iron out."
Tuesday Coffee + Shoppe is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
