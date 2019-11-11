MARIETTA — Joseph Dora, 95, waved a small American flag as floats and classic cars carrying veterans of all eras cruised around the Marietta Square as part of the 15th annual Veterans Day Parade on Monday.
Dora served as a radio operator on a B-24 bomber in World War II flying from India over the Himalayan Mountains into China to deliver fuel to Air Force personnel primed to engage the Japanese in air combat.
He recalled many bumpy flights navigating through the updrafts coming off the massive mountain range. But, he said, those turbulent flights became routine after a while.
"We were all trained well," he said.
Monday was Dora's third appearance at the parade, and the Marietta resident said he enjoyed this year's just as much as he always does. It seemed veterans from every period and background were well represented, he said, adding that it was exciting to see so many Cobb County high schools participating.
"It means a lot to me," he said of the honors offered by the parade. "It seems to be that the people really appreciate what we did."
Many of the veterans in the packed classic cars that sputtered by shouted their thanks to Dora or saluted as they passed. Dora gave a particularly enthusiastic wave to the bus from Sterling Estates retirement community, where he lives.
High school ROTC cadets marched in formation while their marching bands drummed them on. Classic cars motored up Roswell Street followed by lines of motorcycles decked out in red, white and blue and floats from local American Legion posts. Even a monster truck carrying another WWII veteran, Jack Shields, made it under the Roswell Street stoplights to cruise around the Square.
The parade culminated in a well-attended ceremony in Glover Park, where Dora and at least three other WWII veterans sat front row.
Along with many Cobb residents, Marietta and county officials including Marietta Councilman Johnny Walker and Cobb County Commission Chairman Mike Boyce, as well as state representatives, gathered to hear the parade's grand marshal, Capt. Charles E. Polk III, U.S. Coast Guard Reserve (Ret.) cap the ceremony with his keynote address.
During his service, Polk, a 42-year Coast Guard veteran, was activated for Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Dean, Dolly and Ike, as well as the 2010 BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico and flood emergencies in many U.S. states.
Polk challenged the crowd and the community to support veterans in whatever way they are able.
"We need to serve our veterans as well as they served and have served us. How do we do that?" he said. "If you are an employer ... or know someone who is, how about seeking out and hiring in our workplace. They make the best employees, hands down. Or how about visiting a (Veterans Affairs) hospital? They exist here in Atlanta and across our country. You can't imagine how (much) your visit and attention can mean to those vets who must live their lives there."
If neither is possible, Polk said, donate to a veteran service organization or program. The Coast Guard veteran also urged communities and politicians to strive for complete sheltering of all homeless veterans.
"It can be done," he said. "It's simply a matter of political will to do it."
Using the anecdote of Medal of Honor recipient and Army Staff Sgt. Clinton Romesha's combat experience, Polk displayed the selflessness of many veterans.
He told the crowd that on Oct. 3, 2009, Romesha and his comrades awoke in Keating, Afghanistan to an attack from hundreds of Taliban fighters. During the fighting, Romesha killed a Taliban machine gun team and was engaging a second when he was hit by shrapnel from a rocket-propelled grenade.
Wounded, Romesha continued to fight, killing at least three more Taliban fighters and calling in air support that neutralized some 30 more, Polk said. But, Polk continued, after received the Medal of Honor for his actions, Romesha said he felt conflicted.
Polk read a quote from the medal recipient:
"The joy comes from recognition of us doing our jobs as soldiers on distant battlefields, but it is countered by the constant reminder of the loss of our battle buddies — my battle buddies. My soldiers. My friends."
Polk said Romesha's attitude is never hard to find among veterans. They never forget the sacrifice of their friends and their families who have to live without them when they're gone, and neither should any American, he said.
Hubert Brown, 89, a combat medic during the Korean War and a lifetime Marietta resident, agreed.
The 89-year-old veteran of "the forgotten war" points out that no veteran should go without thanks for their sacrifice. Brown, son of a World War I cavalryman, said he and his wife haven't missed a year of enjoying and celebrating the thanks the city rightfully gives to America's heroes.
"We're here every year," he said, following a handshake with a 99-year-old veteran of WWII, Korea and Vietnam. "This is great."
