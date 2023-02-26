ACWORTH —Several hundred people ran full tilt into Lake Acworth on Saturday — some of them in costume.
The brisk excursion was part of the “Polar Plunge,” an annual, national fundraiser for the Special Olympics.
The money will help run and sponsor athletes for the state Olympic Games, which will be at Emory University in Atlanta in May.
The event was jointly organized by the Special Olympics of Georgia and Law Enforcement Torch Run, a long-running campaign among law enforcement professionals who support the Special Olympics.
Several local law enforcement agencies raised money and submerged officers and staff, including the Kennesaw and Acworth police departments, and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department, which won the costume contest by riding into the lake on toy horses.
Online weather websites estimated the water temperature was in the upper 50s.
Matthew Wynne, a Special Olympics athlete who grew up in Alpharetta, said the cold water is part of what makes the event fun, and he wouldn't have minded if the water had been more frigid.
“It’s a polar plunge. The water’s got to be chilly,” Wynne said. He said the event helps athletes pay for travel and medical expenses, and that the event raises awareness for people with disabilities.
Chris Bray, an area coordinator and coach with the disability sports group Special K's, said he's seen athletes make important social connections at Special Olympics.
"When you compete together, train together, you make friends," Bray said. "The big impact is the social impact. You play games to win, but in the process you're meeting a lot of new people and having fun with them."
Georgia Milton-Sheats, CEO of Special Olympics Georgia since 1999, ran into the lake alongside other Special Olympics organizers. She said almost 500 people raised money and registered for the plunge, and the event raised more than $230,000.
“Everybody in this community backs us up,” Milton-Sheats said about Acworth, adding that locals volunteer every year to help with organizing and running the large event. “We’re blown away every year.”
Evan Hodge, a 34-year-old Cobb County native, said competing in the Special Olympics has been great for him and has even allowed him to travel internationally. Hodge has been alpine skiing since he was a kid and began competing in 2011,
In 2017, Hodge competed at the Special Olympics World Games in Austria.
“For me it was almost like going to the actual Olympics,” Hodge said as the water from Lake Acworth dripped from his clothes. “Skiing some of the best runs that professional skiers were about to ski was kind of mind blowing.”
