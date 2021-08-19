MARIETTA — More than 200 people showed up at a protest over Cobb County School District mask policy Thursday evening, the second in two weeks, and this time, attendance was split between those calling for a mask mandate and those for keeping masks optional.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale was unmoved, however. He doubled down on his approach to masking and vaccinations at a Board of Education meeting that began shortly after the protest, and said the district would not require either "at this time."
His statement was met with applause from the crowd at Thursday's meeting, which included people who had been at the protest. But it followed a half hour of public comment dominated by people pleading for a mask mandate whose comments were also met with applause.
Ragsdale also announced a change to the district's quarantine policy and expanded virtual learning options.
Parent opinions split, passions high
Demonstrators on both sides spoke into bullhorns and waved their signs and fists above their heads.
As the school board meeting began at 7 p.m., a large group made its way inside the district office and many made it into the board room to watch the meeting. Once the room's had reached capacity, another group stood in the lobby watching the meeting on televisions. For a short time, demonstrators left outside the building knocked on the glass as they chanted and pressed their signs against the window.
Many of those who called for a mandate showed up wearing white and held signs reading "Masks save lives," "Protect our children and teachers" and "Cobb teaches science... Let's follow the science!"
Other, more provocative phrases included one aimed at school board member David Banks, who recently drew the ire of some parents by spreading COVID-19 misinformation via email.
Many of those who supported the mask-optional policy held identical signs reading, "We support choice and our teachers." The group chanted " "Freedom!" and at one point sang the national anthem, competing with chants of "Save our kids," and shouts from the other side.
"Burn your masks. They don't work," one man said into his megaphone.
The argument of those for a mask mandate was largely that the science showed masks and vaccines were the best protection against COVID-19, and that recent data shows more children are becoming ill from the delta variant.
Those for keeping masks optional said they couldn't understand why the other side wanted to take their choice from them. "They can send their kids to school with masks if they want to," many said.
But that argument doesn't work for Sara Cavorley, a mother of six with five in Cobb Schools. Cavorley said she'd pulled all five of her students out of their east Cobb schools last week to cut down the risk of her 13-year-old son, Leland, who has cancer and is immunocompromised, becoming ill. Leland is home-bound, and Cavorley said even sending her other children to school in person with the current state of mitigation efforts is too much of a risk.
"I don't have a choice," she said. "We have a right to free and appropriate public education, and that's not (happening) right now."
She pointed out when she'd made a decision to send her children back to school in person, there had been a mask mandate in place and virus cases were low. Cavorley said she'd wait to place her children back in school again until a virtual option was available.
"The truth is we just need to come together and try to stop the spread of a pandemic," she said.
Later, during Thursday's board meeting and after weeks of parents calling for a virtual option, Cobb Schools Superintendent said families will once again have an opportunity to sign up for virtual school. The sign-ups will begin in January, per the district.
Standing inside the district office lobby, Oscar Parra, an east Cobb father of a middle schooler and soon-to-be kindergartner, said he supported the district's optional policy. Parra said he did not believe masks worked and felt mandating masks or vaccines would be a government overreach.
"I'm an immigrant from Columbia," he said, noting his parents brought him to the U.S. when he was 8 months old. "They taught me a lot about the history of Columbia and some of the things they fled. ... They fled opposition that wanted to force women and children, but mostly the men, to do things they didn't want to do."
Parra said parents who demanded a continued choice for their child to wear a mask or not are more passionate and vocal now because they know more about the virus now. Others who spoke with the MDJ echoed Parra, saying they felt the risk to children was less dangerous than the emotional and psychological damage masks could do.
Protest draws local politicians
Among the crowd of parents were a couple Cobb notables — Salleigh Grubbs, chair of the Cobb GOP, stood with those for mask choice chanting "Facts, not fear," while state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, mostly observed the meeting and the crowd. Harold Earls, Republican running for Georgia's 6th Congressional District, was also among the demonstrators.
Grubbs told the MDJ she believed broader moves by private entities, like those who have in recent weeks chosen to mandate vaccines, drew more impassioned groups on the side of mask choice in the district. At last week's demonstration, only a small group showed up.
"We're seeing more overreach, and people have woken up to the fact that we've got to stop government controlling our lives like this," she said. "As far as conservatives in Cobb County, they need to have a voice, and as the chair of the GOP, I feel it's my duty to support people who want freedom."
For his part, Wilkerson said "people are just angry, and the school system doesn't seem to be doing anything to calm emotions."
He said he'd like to see the district set a threshold of COVID-19 transmission in the community that will trigger required masks or a policy like that.
Wilkerson also said the school system says its staff has to remain flexible but isn't doing the same when it comes to COVID policy.
"I want to see the school system take a more proactive leadership role," he said, adding that he'd heard from people pulling their children out of school.
Wilkerson said the division over mask policy is not political, rather "it's science versus not science."
"The question is, 'At what point do you think you're smarter than the health professionals?'" he said, citing recommendations from experts at all levels that say masks should be worn indoors. "I get the freedom aspect, but then you have to have a driver's license to drive a car. ... And there's a number of shots that families have gotten to come to school."
Masks to remain optional
Ragsdale defended his decision to keep masks optional Thursday evening.
"Masks are strongly encouraged, but they will remain optional at this time," he said. "When looking at school districts who have mask mandates in place, some districts who have mask mandates in place have higher numbers than us, while some have lower numbers than us. Mandatory masking is not without a cost.
"We have made a continuous effort to allow families to have choice, both in the type of instruction, whether it be face-to-face or virtual, and in the decision of what is best for their family in regards to masks," he added.
But the district did make other changes.
The quarantine policy will be tightened. Beginning Monday, those defined as having come in close contact with a COVID-positive person will have to remain at home three days before they will be allowed to return. Currently, those who've been in close contact with someone who had the virus can return the next day so long as they wear a mask.
And, later this fall, Cobb families will be able to apply for additional seats in the Cobb Online Learning Academy and the Elementary Virtual Program. Those spots will be limited an awarded via lottery, Ragsdale said. The lottery will open in mid-October.
'They have a right to their opinion'
As they did at last week's demonstration, protesters' tempers flared a few times Thursday. School district police escorted one man out of the lobby when he used a curse word, saying he couldn't hear the audio on the lobby television.
Officers also issued a warning to a man who, during an argument, pulled his mask down, blew in a person's face and said, "I've got COVID," an officer reported.
But for all the impassioned arguing, shouting and pumping of fists, the tone of some who spoke with the MDJ was markedly different than at the previous week's protest.
Demonstrators on both sides called into megaphones or over the chants of others that the groups needed to "come together," and appealed, "We're all Americans."
"It's a very convoluted issue, but this, 'If you don't wear a mask, you don't care about anybody,'" isn't accurate, said Vicki Umstead, a nurse and mother of a Cobb middle school student who attended in support of the mask-optional policy. "I think the politicism of the division in the country is making it worse. ... We're humans, we're all here, we're all fallible. We all follow our own path."
Yes, COVID is real and vaccines are largely the answer to help slow the spread, she said. But, "we have to learn to live with COVID, and we have to have a better approach."
Americans have not been showing how tolerant they are said to be as of late, Umstead said.
Danny Berke, who has two kids in the district and rallied for a mask mandate, agreed.
"I have an open mind and I listen to people," Berke said. "They have a right to their opinion, and I think we need to look at each other as human beings and try to listen to each other and have empathy."
Berke said parents on his side and the others' were doing what they believed best for their kids — it was simply a difference in opinion that divided them.
