MARIETTA — Less than three months ago, a group of 23 Marietta City Schools employees, all of them 65 or older, were given doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Now, with distribution significantly ramped up, the system administered hundreds of doses Sunday to not only staff, but their families, too.
All Georgians 16 and older are now eligible for the vaccine. MCS has already held drive-thru vaccination drives and administered more than 900 doses to staff, and it will start offering it to eligible students and their parents after spring break.
About 500 doses were given Sunday morning at Marietta High School. Poole’s Pharmacy, which has worked with MCS for years to administer flu shots, provided the staff and vaccine, helped by MCS volunteers.
“(Superintendent) Grant (Rivera) and I started talking in January about, ‘Let’s be ready when the educators come through,’” said Thomas Sherrer, a Poole’s pharmacist who helped organize the event.
Sherrer, who attended school in Marietta growing up, said the event was a heavy logistical lift and thanked the volunteers who made it happen. As a co-owner of Poole’s, Sherrer usually works both as a pharmacist and on the business and administrative side of things.
The past year of his life, though, has been consumed by the coronavirus.
Independent pharmacies have struggled to juggle prescriptions and administering vaccines, he said, but they have a duty to help out.
“Everyone wants to help the community,” Sherrer said. We want to get back to normal. That’s our biggest goal and get people vaccinated — shots in arms.”
MCS had planned to host another drive-thru event but made a last-minute decision Friday to host it inside, due to weather concerns. That turned out to be a prudent decision, as a torrential downpour passed over Marietta during the event.
In order to provide privacy, maintenance staff worked for 15 hours over the weekend to construct makeshift booths out of PVC pipe and dropcloth inside the high school’s auxiliary gymnasium.
“If we’re going to do this, we want to do it right,” said Rivera, who greeted vaccine recipients at the high school’s entrance. “And if we do this, we want people to have the same degree of privacy they expected in their car, in the gym.”
Don Kelly and Jeff Alvey, two of the maintenance workers who helped move the event indoors, got his first shot Sunday.
“Really happy to have the opportunity to do it. We’re both part of a great team,” Kelly said of he and Alvey.
David Carter, a Marietta native who now lives in Dallas, said he had not planned to get his shot, but he decided to since his wife works in healthcare.
“I think that, if you can get it, get it, because this virus has taken such a toll on this country and on your everyday living, you know, and I just want things to get back to normal,” Carter said.
Dennis Smith, a Georgia Power employee whose wife works at an MCS elementary school, had a vaccine appointment booked at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, but he canceled it to take advantage of the more convenient event in Marietta.
Smith is looking forward to dining indoors again and has a trip planned in the near future.
“‘I’m going to Disney World!’ as they say,” Smith joked.
