Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation found more than 220 pounds of suspected methamphetamine during a recent raid of a house in Marietta, according to a GBI news release.
The raid and subsequent arrest of five people was the result of a monthlong investigation by the two agencies that began early this year, according to the release.
In addition to suspected methamphetamine, officers found a loaded AR-15 rifle and one handgun at the house at 879 Highland Terrace Drive NE in Marietta, per the release. The raid took place the night of Oct. 9; another six pounds of suspected methamphetamine were found during other searches executed at the same time in Cherokee County.
Atlanta’s Melissa Picardi, 37, is the only person arrested who is currently being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. She has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine. The other four suspects are currently being held in Cherokee County.
The bureau and ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations team began investigating the street gangs Gangster Disciples and Ghostface Gangsters early this year, according to the release.
“Specifically, agents targeted the gangs’ weapons and drug trafficking relationship with local associates of Mexican cartel traffickers,” it reads.
Offices that assisted with the Oct. 9 search include the Cobb County Police Department, the Cherokee County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, Woodstock Police Department and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation remains active, according to the release, and additional charges are “anticipated.”
