MARIETTA — Hundreds bundled up on a chilly Wednesday evening to line the streets around Marietta Square and in front of Northcutt Stadium to cheer for the Marietta Blue Devils as they paraded through the heart of the city.
Marietta students, teachers, retirees, alumni, elected officials and families donned their Marietta High School spirit wear, waved pom-poms and cheered as police cars, fire trucks, flatbed trailers and dump trucks hauled the state champions and others down Lemon Street, around Marietta Square and out to Marietta Middle School. Marietta cheerleaders and marching band members led the way.
The parade culminated in a celebration at Northcutt Stadium at the middle school, where the Blue Devils play their home games. A crowd gathered on the turf to listen as Mayor Steve Tumlin, Marietta school board Chairman Jason Waters, Marietta High School Principal Keith Ball and Marietta Coach Richard Morgan, among others, spoke.
"Marietta, we are one tonight as we salute the No. 1 team in the state of Georgia and probably the nation," Mayor Tumlin said. "We're very, very proud of you. ... It's great to be a Marietta Blue Devil."
Tumlin, a 1965 graduate of Marietta High School, gave a shoutout to the 1967 Marietta High School team, which won a state championship, as well as the Lemon Street High School football team, which won its state championship in 1966, the final year of that school's existence.
Prior to school integration in the 1960s, Marietta’s black student population attended Lemon Street Grammar School before heading across the street to Lemon Street High School. The high school building was razed in 1967. The grammar school closed in 1972 and has since been used for storage.
Wednesday's parade began at the former Lemon Street Grammar School as an ode to the history of the Lemon Street schools and the success of the 1966 team, according to Superintendent Grant Rivera.
Members of the 1966 and 1967 football teams and cheerleading squads also participated in the parade.
After making his way to the stage to Queen's "We are the Champions," Morgan told the crowd the team's state championship win was a culmination of the hard work and sacrifice of the players, as well as their families.
"Let me speak first to the parents of my players: You've raised great sons, and I love them with all my heart. And I want to thank you for sending them to us," he said. "We're state champions because of their character, their integrity and the people that they are. They are great football players, (but) they are better people, they are better students and they are the role models for this city. They're everything that you want your son to be."
Morgan said he couldn't be prouder of each individual player, both for their performance on the field and their character off of it. The outpouring of support the Marietta community showed through the football team's season, Morgan said, illustrates what makes the city the best place to live.
"It's because of the people in this city that we're able to accomplish great things, and we will continue to accomplish great things because of the love and support that goes on in this city," he said.
Beth Gilland, a lifelong Marietta resident, has a 16-year-old son on the football team and said her father played on the 1967 championship team.
"We heard about (the 1967) game and how it rained and how cold it was and the excitement all my life. And now we got to experience it, so we're excited," Gilland said.
Dressed head to toe in blue and white, Gilland and her husband Justin Gilland said their three sons, who also came to celebrate with the rest of their city, are looking forward to playing football as they grow up, too.
"It's one family all the way through," Justin Gilland said.
With the Class AAAAAAA state championship in hand, Marietta's football team will get the chance to play on a national level this week.
The Blue Devils were one of four teams invited to take part in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series in Las Vegas and will take on Eastside Catholic of Sammamish, Washington, at 11 p.m. on Friday at Bishop Gorman High School.
The game will be broadcast nationally by ESPNU.
