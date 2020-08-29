ACWORTH — The boat parades that President Trump has touted as examples of support from his passionate base took to Cobb County on Saturday afternoon.
Hundreds of boats, decorated in a variety of American and Trump flags, waded north through Allatoona Lake on Saturday. Boaters, beginning at the south end of the lake where it meets Lake Acworth, downed drinks and blasted music like Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” from their onboard speakers as they traversed the waterway.
From the boats, supporters of President Trump flew the Stars and Stripes as well as several spinoffs of the official American flag. Banner variants to make an appearance included the thin blue line flag — a symbol of support for law enforcement — and an American flag that replaced the stars with the number 45 to commemorate Trump, the nation’s 45th president.
Scores of maskless supporters crowded shoulder-to-shoulder on the Old 41 Highway overpass, cheering and waving to the boats as they idled by on the lake below. Dozens more looked on from a nearby jetty, cheering and trumpeting air horns. Dallas resident Mitchell Argall said he had seen boat parades in support of President Trump on social media, so when he learned about Saturday’s event at Allatoona Lake, he knew he had to stop by and take it in.
“I think this boat parade is awesome,” he said. “I’ve been seeing it all over Facebook in different cities, and I was hoping to see it here in Georgia.”
Argall, a construction supervisor, said the president supports the First Amendment guarantee to free speech and the Second Amendment right to bear arms. He applauded Trump on the economy and the national pandemic response, saying the president has been effective through his first term in office.
“Unemployment for all races is good, and then I think he handled the pandemic pretty well,” he said of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed over 181,000 Americans, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “No one can foresee something like that happening to any country, let alone ours.”
Acworth resident Makie Crawford also came out to support the president Saturday, and she waved a small red Trump flag from the overpass during the parade.
“I love it,” she said of the boats. “It’s good to have so many people turn out. I saw on Facebook this morning an estimated 600 boats. I think there are more than that … Trump needs all the support he can get right now.”
Crawford said she likes the president because he supports the military and is against abortion. Both Crawford and Argall voted for Trump in 2016, and they plan to vote for the president again this November.
“I can’t wait for four more years,” Argall said.
