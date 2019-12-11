CUMBERLAND — Hundreds of community leaders, elected officials and business owners showed up Wednesday to honor Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon for his 40 years of service to the city, 34 of which he served as mayor.
Bacon’s retirement party at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre saw family and friends share their fondest and funniest memories from his four decades of service to the city.
Attendees roared with laughter at many of the speakers’ recollections, which ranged from walking into the mayor’s office to find him in his underwear, to Bacon’s efforts in transforming downtown Smyrna into a thriving business and entertainment community.
But nearly all of the tributes ended with the same message: No one loves Smyrna more than Max Bacon.
During his time at the microphone, Bacon, dressed in a sparkling, red velvet smoking jacket with matching red alligator-skin shoes, kept the audience laughing, but he still made time to credit many of the people he’d worked with over the years with successes often attributed to him.
With eyes filled with tears, Bacon thanked attendees for their unfailing support.
“I just love everybody so much,” the 71-year-old retired Smyrna postmaster said, his voice choked with emotion. “I have served with so many different folks. And I’ve just been in a lucky place to where I was fortunate enough just to sort of lead and head them in the right direction. I never cared about who got the credit, I really didn’t. It was all about getting stuff done and making Smyrna a better place.”
Bacon was elected as a Smyrna councilman in 1979 before taking over as mayor in 1985, the year his father, Mayor Arthur Bacon, died in office.
Speakers who lauded Max Bacon’s legacy throughout the night included Mayor-elect Derek Norton; Scott Cochran, Smyrna’s city attorney; retired professional wrestler and fitness coach “Diamond” Dallas Page; and Don Hicks, executive vice president of Croy Engineering, as well as siblings Linda Keeney and Jenny Ruth Williams and daughter Ashley Mize.
Bobby Martin, retired longtime owner of the former Howard’s restaurant in Smyrna, said he considered Max Bacon his best friend.
“I’ve known Max a real long time. I mean, when I say a real long time, I mean we’re in each other’s baby books. ... We went to kindergarten, ’til I quit. I didn’t like getting up in the morning,” Martin said.
Martin summed up Bacon’s larger than life personality, as well as his dedication to the city, as other speakers had done and continued to do throughout the night.
“I’ve never been on an elevator with Max when he didn’t speak or joke to everybody that’s on the elevator — and 90% of the time, what he said was appropriate. There were other times that — you know how Max is,” he said.
Martin continued, saying Max Bacon is honest, genuine, and loyal to his friends, the citizens and business owners of Smyrna.
“He’s the greatest promoter for the city of Smyrna there ever was,” he said, adding that the longtime mayor was a visionary for turning the city from a group of “run-down buildings” with a railroad track running through them, into the success that Smyrna is now. “To close, I’d like to say that Smyrna could not have picked a better person to lead this city over these past 40 years, and I couldn’t be prouder to call Max Bacon my best friend.”
