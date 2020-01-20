MARIETTA — Wayne Reynolds, also known as Unspeakable Anointin', appeared from behind the red curtains, a duffel bag in his hand and his face painted white.
Moments later, he broke into animated interpretive dance. As his performance neared its end, Reynolds pulled a chain out of his bag, and repeatedly picked it up and let it drop from his hands.
The audience went wild.
The spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. was alive and well in the singing, instrumentals, dances and spoken word poetry performed at Cobb's 34th annual King Celebration on Monday.
Performers who offered symbolic or moving displays received cheers of support during their presentation and standing ovations at their close.
The eyes of virtually every audience member were locked on Austin Broughton while he delivered portions of a King sermon. Performing in his best King voice, Broughton seemed to impress many in the crowded Jennie T. Anderson theater.
Cobb NAACP President Jeriene Bonner-Grimes said in its 34th year, the event continues to be a time to come together and preach togetherness over division, as did King. In such a divisive age, she said, it's important to remember, "we get a lot more done together than separate."
County commissioners, council members, mayors and legislators joined the rows full of Cobb families packed into the theater. Some local leaders, including District Attorney Joyette Holmes, all of Cobb's mayors and U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R–Cassville, offered their remarks on a projector screen.
In her videoed message, Holmes, the county's first female and first African American district attorney, said King blazed the path that allowed her to serve in her role.
Rep. Erick Allen, D–Smyrna, noted the diversity in the faces of Cobb's mayors as he sat watching the screen. He said the event personified King's teachings of unity.
"If you looked at the performers on stage, they were of all ages, all races, all genders, it was just a very unifying event," Allen said, noting how particularly impressed he was by Broughton's delivery of King's words. "(And) to see the diversity represented in the (mayors') video, I think that's what Martin Luther King's legacy is about. It's about that diversity, that opportunity for everyone."
Former state Rep. Alisha Thomas Morgan Cromartie used her time at the lectern to remind those in attendance that while King's work has allowed progress to be made, there is still work to be done.
"Today we are here to celebrate a man whose courage and fearlessness changed the nation and the world forever. At the time, he was fighting for us to drink from the same water fountains, to be able to eat at the lunch counter. He was fighting for us to be able to vote without intimidation, to be educated with the same resources, regardless of color or ZIP code," Cromartie said. "And now we can eat at the lunch counter, but the question is how many of our children can read the menu?"
Her question prompted rumbles of agreement from the audience.
While schools have been desegregated, Cromartie continued, some in the community still wonder whether the resources are the same based on each neighborhood. And, she added, the criminal justice system is seemingly unjust for some.
Cromartie emphasized the importance of action in addition to reflection. All too often, she said, citizens see their right to vote, advocate or speak up at government meetings — to influence change — as a "can rather than a must."
"While we celebrate and we honor the talents and the gifts that God has given so many of us, we also have to remember Dr. King, celebrate him, but we also have to act," she said, giving a nod to the various performances that would take place moments later through the words of civil rights activist Benjamin E. Mayes:
"Every person is born into this world to do something distinctive and something unique. And if he or she doesn't do it, it will never be done. So we stand on the shoulders of so many trailblazers who had the courage, the fearlessness to change a community," Cromartie said. "And if they didn't do it, it would've never been done. So the question is, Cobb County, what will you do? Because if you don't do it, it will never be done."
