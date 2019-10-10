SMYRNA — A long list of distinguished Cobb and state leaders packed a Vinings Bank meeting room on Thursday to celebrate the accomplishments of a Georgia football legend.
Vince Dooley, 87, was head coach at the University of Georgia for 25 years, beginning in 1964, and led the team to six SEC titles and a national championship in 1980. Dooley also served as the university’s director of athletics from 1979 to 2004.
Last month, the field at the university’s football stadium was named in Vince Dooley’s honor — Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium.
Joe Daniell, Vinings Bank’s executive vice president, said Thursday’s event was a chance for the Cobb community to celebrate that fact, as well as meet the Dooleys face-to-face and spend some quality time with them.
Nearly 300 attended the celebratory luncheon recognizing Dooley and his wife of nearly 60 years, Barbara Dooley, for their contributions to the state and community.
Barbara Dooley’s introduction of her husband left the crowd in stitches. She shared stories of their married life and offered examples of her husband’s focus during football season, saying that focus is why he never remembered her birthday.
Vince Dooley continued their banter when it was his turn at the microphone.
“If she has a thought, there is no filter,” the smiling husband later said of his wife. “I try to temper her, but it’s impossible.”
He recalled that when he and his wife first came to the University of Georgia 55 years ago, he was a 31-year-old freshman coach from a rival school, much to the dismay of many fans who awaited the athletic director’s announcement of the outcome of his national search to hire a new coach.
“Everybody got excited when (the athletic director) said he was going to do a national search for a coach. And then they got real excited ... when they announced, ‘The new coach is Vince,’ thinking Vince Lombardi,” he said of the well-known NFL football coach. The audience roared with laughter. “As an athletic director, there is no way I would have hired myself. ... Barbara and I realized several years later that we were the only two who thought it was a good hire.”
It is a feat in the modern age of football, Vince Dooley said, to be allowed to stay 40 years with one team, as he did as coach and athletic director. Coaches are also paid far more for far less time at one university or organization than now, he said, and that has led to recurring jokes with his wife.
“She wants to know why I quit after I just started to make some money,” Vince Dooley said of his wife. “What she suggested recently is, ‘Go back in, just for a year. I’ll prop you up on the sidelines, and then you get fired and we’ll have it made for the rest of the time.”
Vince Dooley has also made contributions to football in Cobb County.
Prior to the development of Kennesaw State University’s now four-year-old football program, then-KSU President Dan Papp brought the longtime Georgia Bulldog on as a consultant. After a year of study, a committee of 34 unanimously recommended that the university begin the sport, Vince Dooley said.
KSU’s football team has claimed two division championships in its first four years.
In response to audience questions, Vince Dooley said he studied and admired Georgia Tech Coach Bobby Dodd, University of Alabama Coach Bear Bryant, University of California basketball Coach John Wooden and his own college coach, among others.
But Vince Dooley said he didn’t draw inspiration and motivation from just coaches, mentioning South African President Nelson Mandela and Stan Musial, a professional baseball player for 22 years, most of which were spent with the St. Louis Cardinals.
“He was the first when they integrated in baseball that came — when some of the blacks were just playing cards — he sat down and said, ‘Deal me in,’” he said of Musial. “He set an example.”
Vince Dooley also said he was staunchly against paying college athletes. The longtime coach said the National Collegiate Athletic Association has so far toed the line, allowing student athletes to receive hefty scholarships and other financial assistance through school.
“Maybe they’re not millionaires, but they live like millionaires, because they have the best doctors, the best training, the best facilities anybody in the world could possibly have,” he said. “And I think (paying players) would destroy teams as well.”
Paying athletes would result in inequities between football players, causing resentment between teammates, Vince Dooley said. And, he said, if student athletes are turned into professional players, education could fall to the side.
“There’s only 2% at the most that make it in the pros,” he said.
On the topic of his favorite rivalry, Vince Dooley, sporting a grin and tipping his hat to “many” rivals, stayed silent.
Among many others, speakers and attendees of the luncheon included U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, former U.S. Rep. Buddy Darden, former Gov. Roy Barnes, veteran journalist Bill Shipp, KSU President Pamela Whitten, Joe Brannen, president of the Georgia Bankers Association; Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren and Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin, who took his opportunity at the lectern to induct Vince Dooley into the Big Chicken Society, Legacy Division, an informal honor bestowed by the mayor.
Darden, who attended UGA from 1963 to 1965, said he met Vince Dooley through his involvement in student government. He said the coach is the same hardworking and upstanding man that he met decades ago.
The coach’s impact on UGA and the state is obvious, but his impact in Cobb County is not to be forgotten, Darden said.
“The legacy of Vince Dooley will be long remembered for the contributions he’s made, especially toward Kennesaw State University, being the person who was hired to determine whether a football team would be feasible there. He gave credibility to the concept of big-time sports at KSU,” he said.
But even more than in sports, Darden said, Vince Dooley sets examples in his life, displaying loyalty, determination, grit and generally the “right way to do things.”
