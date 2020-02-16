Good vibes were emanating from east Cobb this weekend as a unique art project was on display at Unity North Atlanta Church, off Sandy Plains Road west of Highway 92.
Atlanta artist Sonia Osio assembled a gigantic mandala in the church’s sanctuary.
A mandala is an intricate circle pattern used by various religious traditions for meditation and prayer.
The elaborate works of art are often painted or constructed from materials such as colorful rocks and sand, but Osio’s piece is made of over 15,000 paper circles decorated by people from all seven continents and all 50 states.
Osio said she got the idea to start the project about four years ago when her grandson was feeling down about the state of the world. She said she wanted a way to teach him that people are good at heart.
First, she reached out to a friend in Bosnia to ask people to make circles, then slowly branched out to people from all over the world.
“I do confess that when we got started with this, I was kind of feeling a little hopeless too,” she said. “And now, I have very much faith because no one has told me no, I don’t wanna do that.”
Many of the circles contain hopes and prayers from people of various faiths. Near the center were pictures of endangered animals, and all around were the flags of various nations surrounded by circles decorated by citizens of those nations.
Osio’s assistant, Pedro Morales of Gwinnett, said reading over the circles is an emotional experience.
“When we were sitting up the mandala, you keep reading all these messages, and I was crying during a big part of the process, because you can feel all the emotions of the people that were making the pieces,” he said. “There’s several that come from abused women, and I couldn’t stop crying when I read them because they’re looking for a better world, more compassion, where they can feel secure, comfortable.”
Osio said the ones that affect her most of all are the pieces written by children.
“One boy wrote, ‘My hope is that all the daddies and moms who have left their home come back.’ The prayers from the children are so simple and so profound. … They just say it immediately, they are very clear about what they want,” she said.
The mandala has previously been on display in countries including Spain, Italy and Ecuador, and Osio said the next stop is a museum in Nuremburg, Germany.
She said the pieces travel in three small plastic bins. It takes her and a team of helpers about six days to set up the mandala. She said she puts it together based on how she is feeling at the time, so it never looks exactly the same. Morales said the most recent edition was between 80 and 100 feet in length.
On Saturday afternoon, Osio strummed a guitar and led attendees in a circular dance near the mandala.
“Peace be with you, peace be with me and all my relations,” they sang as they rotated and shook hands with one another.
Out in the lobby, Kim Carter, a babysitter from Marietta was coloring in her own circle to add to the mandala’s next iteration. She said she didn’t know what to expect coming in, but ended up having a lot of fun.
“I think it’s really great,” she said. “I’ve never been here before, and I just feel a lot of spirit. I like to see the flags, all the people from different countries coming together to put this one piece together. It’s a really good feeling just walking in the door.”
