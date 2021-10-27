MARIETTA — A week ago, Cobb commissioners approved a Habitat for Humanity project in Mableton after weeks of debate over the impact of the nonprofit’s homes in south Cobb.
That approval came with a number of stipulations that Commissioner Monique Sheffield said would step up the quality of Habitat developments.
Tuesday night, Habitat came down to 100 Cherokee Street to voice its displeasure.
“Habitat requested approval to build one additional home … in order to get one family — one more family on the waiting list an opportunity for homeownership,” said Richard Gieryn, board chairman of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Atlanta. “What we got was an approval with material stipulations that makes this entire project unaffordable.”
Gieryn said Sheffield’s stipulations — setting the minimum home size at 1,800 square feet, requiring brick facades, and calling for half of the dozen homes to be two-story structures — would balloon costs for Habitat by $55,000 to $80,000, per home. The result would be a community that is “simply not affordable housing,” Gieryn said, jabbing his finger on the lectern for emphasis.
He continued that another requirement that Habitat buy back any homes foreclosed on in the first seven years after construction was an unfair standard not applied to middle and upper-income neighborhoods. And if the commission was so worried about foreclosure in Habitat homes, why was it driving up construction costs that would be passed on to homeowners?
“The zoning as approved probably will prevent us from helping people who work in our county from realizing the dreams of owning a home in our county, due to the increased costs associated (with) complying with the commission’s stipulations,” Gieryn said, before asking the board to consider revisiting the stipulations.
Sheffield was undeterred by Gieryn’s statement, saying some of the stipulations Gieryn pinned on the board — like the inclusion of garages — were features Habitat agreed to in advance, not impositions from commissioners.
“With the upgrades and the stipulations, that just gives the community, or those home owners for those properties, an opportunity to have homes that are comparable,” she said after the meeting. “Now, I understand that it may cut into some of what they're trying to do, but I think that the time has come that we just upgrade our Habitat homes.”
That said, was there any chance of revisiting the stipulations?
“None at all,” Sheffield said.
Habitat wasn’t the only affordable housing initiative creating a buzz Tuesday, as several residents turned out to oppose Cobb County accepting some $5.5 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Likewise flagged by the Cobb County GOP in an email to its members, opponents said accepting the funds would open the door to federal meddling in land use decisions and pave the way for high-density development in an ongoing “war on the suburbs.”
Commissioner Keli Gambrill, however, said it was her understanding that nothing in the funding package tied Cobb County to any future high-density development.
And in a statement provided to the MDJ, Community Development Block Grant Director Kimberly Roberts said the county has been receiving funds under the HOME Investment Program (the initiative at issue) since 1992. The latest round was created via the March 2021 federal stimulus package, and is intended to supplement existing affordable housing initiatives.
The $5.5 million package, for example, includes some $590,000 to be sent to various local nonprofits for rental assistance programs. The largest slice, $3.6 million, goes directly to MUST Ministries and Zion Keepers, Inc. to support ongoing efforts to build out “non-congregate” shelter units, referring to shelters where families have a private space to themselves.
