Cobb County’s municipal elections and education sales tax referendum will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Voters registered in one of the cities that are holding municipal elections will vote in those elections, while all voters, countywide, will vote on the education sales tax.
If voting early, voters can vote at any of the early voting locations.
Early voting is available at theCobb County Elections & Registration Main Office in Marietta,Roberts School Community Center in Acworth,Austell Collar Park Community Center in Austell,Ben Robertson Community Center in Kennesaw,Ron Anderson Recreation Center Community Room in Powder Springs,The Art Place in Marietta andCCSD Brown Professional Learning Center in Smyrna.
Early voting is available Saturday, Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday to Friday the following week, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
If voting in person on Election Day, voters must go to their assigned precinct. Visit mvp.sos.ga.gov to check your precinct.
Voters must bring a photo ID to vote.
Your precinct may have changed in recent years. Precincts have changed for voters of the following precincts: Bethany Presbyterian Church, Calvary Baptist Church of Smyrna, Faith Baptist Temple, Grace Marietta, Hollydale Methodist Church, Influencers Church of Kennesaw, Murdock Elementary School, Noonday Baptist Church (East Campus), Seven Springs Church, Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church, The Art Place and W.O. Smitha Middle School.
The Cobb County elections website lists the former and new location of all recent precinct changes.
Mask-wearing is encouraged but not required at precincts.
The last day to apply for an absentee ballot was Oct. 22. They can be submitted by mail or in-person at a drop box. Drop boxes are located at the early voting locations and accessible during voting hours. It must be received by 7 p.m. on election day.
