Early last week, the state Department of Labor was seeing as many claims for unemployment benefits per day as it would in a typical week, according to department spokesperson Kersha Cartwright.
“But I really think it's more than that at this point,” she said.
Businesses and industry have ground to a halt as governments urge people to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Just two weeks ago, the government delivered a blockbuster employment report: A healthy gain of 273,000 jobs in February. A 3.5% unemployment rate, a 50-year low.
“Significantly outpacing last year’s numbers, January 2020 labor statistics are reporting record data across the board,” said Georgia Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler in a news release March 5. “The number of Georgians employed is the highest ever, the number of unemployed is the lowest since 2001, and EmployGeorgia.com is now listing over 101,000 on-line jobs available for Georgians today.”
All that has changed.
Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — almost five times the previous record set in 1982. Georgia's weekly unemployment filings more than doubled to nearly 12,000 for the week that ended March 21.
"The GDOL anticipates substantially higher claims in the coming weeks already seeing a higher number of claims than were filed during the 2008-2009 recession," the department noted in a news release Thursday.
As job losses mount, some economists say the nation's unemployment rate could approach 13% by May. By comparison, the highest jobless rate during the Great Recession, which ended in 2009, was 10%.
The hotel industry employs some 250,000 people in Georgia, according to the American Hotel and Lodging Association. According to its estimates, more than 100,000 such jobs have already been lost in the state due to the coronavirus.
"I think everybody understood that this was going to hit certain industries hard -- restaurants, travel, hospitality," said Marietta labor attorney Chuck Bachman. "But what struck me more is the scope of industries that are being affected by it. Law firms, even medical providers that aren't providing emergency services because elective surgeries have been largely shut down ... are having to really eliminate a lot of their staff.
"It’s not just the ones that are perhaps the most intuitive or the ones maybe getting the most publicity. I'm not sure there's going to be many places that are not affected by this."
As layoffs increase, employees will have to navigate the state’s unemployment benefits system.
Misconceptions about the system abound, however, according to Bachman.
"Unemployment is not just available if you're fired -- it's also available if you're a full time employee and your hours are reduced such that your weekly wages go below $415 per week," he said. "I think the other thing that is perhaps a bit of a misconception is that unemployment’s not going to pay dollar for dollar reductions in salary, and it's only going to kick in again when you go below this $415 threshold, and it’s only going to take you up to that."
Typically, unemployment benefits can last between six and 14 weeks and provide people with $55 to $365 per week depending on several factors such as reported income for the 18 months preceding one’s layoff, according to Cartwright.
But an emergency ruling by the state Department of Labor Thursday extended the maximum amount of time someone can collect benefits to 26 weeks. Another provides that the first $300 of wages earned in a week will not count against eligible unemployment benefits paid.
"For example, if an individual has been laid off and takes a part-time job, he/she can now make up to $300 during the week and still receive their full unemployment amount," according to a department news release.
And a federal stimulus bill signed by President Donald Trump this week will help replace the earnings of unemployed workers for four months, providing them with $600 a week on top of their state's unemployment benefits. For the first time, gig economy workers such as Uber drivers can claim unemployment benefits, too.
For someone who loses their job or sees a cut to the hours they work and the money they take home, their first step will be to determine whether they need to file a full or partial claim for benefits.
Those who have lost their job should file a request for full benefits. But employees who have lost their job temporarily or whose hours have been reduced but who are still employed are eligible for a partial benefits claim.
Due to the surge in claims the virus has caused, the Department of Labor has mandated that employers file such claims on their employees’ behalf.
Filing a partial claim is an automated process that can be resolved within days, Cartwright said. Full claims take longer -- typically two to three weeks, given the requirement that department employees take an active role in vetting the claims by, for example, contacting a person’s former employer.
"If the employer can show you were fired for certain reasons, basically ‘good cause,’ then you’re not eligible for unemployment (benefits) because it's considered to be your fault, you were fired, you got into a fight with a coworker, something along those lines," Bachman said. "(But) lack of work, that's always going to make you eligible for unemployment."
Once a claim has been processed, people can log into the system -- and they will have to login, as in-person visits have been suspended by the department, another measure meant to slow the virus’s spread -- and enter bank information to set up direct deposit of benefits into their account. Those who don’t have a bank account can opt for a department-issued debit card.
Other emergency measures include the waiving of a requirement that claimants look for work in order to receive benefits and the broadening of the group of people who are eligible for those benefits.
That group now includes people who decide, independent of their employer, that they cannot or should not show up to work because:
They are quarantined or self-quarantined on the recommendation of a licensed medical professional;
- They are 60 years old or older;
- They have a medical condition making them particularly susceptible to the coronavirus;
- They are a caregiver living with one of the above;
- Or they are a custodial parent or legal guardian of a minor whose school is closed due to the coronavirus and are unable to obtain childcare.
"I've worked with clients across a lot of different industries over the last three or four days that are trying to learn how you deal with this, but also are trying to put their employees in the best position to gain the best benefits possible," Bachman said. "It's been disheartening to see how much economic damage the situation is causing, (but) it's been heartening to talk with employers that are interested in finding out how they can best position their employees."
