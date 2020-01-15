The third Monday in January is Martin Luther King Day. This year, the event falls on Jan. 20.
King was a Baptist minister who became a civil rights hero through his leadership and principles of nonviolent resistance to racism.
Kids will be home from school, government offices will be closed, and events are planned across Cobb all week to teach about King’s role in history and celebrate his legacy of activism.
Cobb NAACP:
Students from around the county will come to the Earl Smith Strand Theatre in downtown Marietta on Saturday to discuss King’s legacy and a variety of issues important to young people for the Cobb NAACP’s 2020 Youth Symposium.
Cobb NAACP President Jeriene Bonner-Grimes said topics of discussion will include bullying, social media and academic achievement.
“They’re the future generation, so it’s important for them to honor and recognize their history so they can move their future forward,” Bonner-Grimes said.
The symposium will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is free and open to the public, and lunch and entertainment will be provided. To RSVP, call 770-425-5757.
On MLK Day itself, the Cobb NAACP and the Cobb County government will host their annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at the Cobb Civic Center. The event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature musical acts, speakers, awards and more.
The event is free, but Bonner-Grimes said seats tend to fill up quickly.
“Each year the talent gets better, the interest grows and more people want to spend the national holiday being blessed by some superior talent coming from around our community,” she said. “And it’s all about going back to what Dr. King celebrated, all people coming together, and that’s what we look forward to.”
Cobb SCLC
The Cobb County branch of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference will host its annual parade through Marietta, now with a new title, the Walk for Freedom, on Monday.
"We still believe in celebrating but we also want the event to be looked at as a furtherance of helping educate our community of the value of investing time in our continued effort to improve the quality of life for everyone in Cobb County," said branch president Ben Williams. "Although some people may miss the symbolism of the transition, many of us have come to realize that sometimes the symbolism is very important in terms of bringing real meaning to substance."
Lineup for the walk will be at 11 a.m. at LGE Community Credit Union, 430 Commerce Park Drive SE in Marietta, across from the civic center. The parade will travel north on Fairground Street, turn left on Roswell Street and head for Marietta Square, concluding at the Bank of America. A closing ceremony will take place on the stage on Marietta Square immediately following the walk.
Williams said the ceremony will include important information for members of the community.
"We’re going to continue to infuse at least some information that’s going to be helpful, for example, we’ve got some critical elections coming up in 2020, and equally critical is participating in the 2020 census, and we still have before us our fight to see if we can squeeze justice for all out of our criminal justice system," he said.
The grand marshals will be Lena Ford, an 11-year-old business owner, and Miss Georgia Teen Brianna Michelle Gholston.
Also on the SCLC's calendar, Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. will see a day of service for the homeless and needy at MUST Ministries, and Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. will be a Youth Speak-Out. The topic will be "United We Stand for Justice: Continuing the Fight to Live the Dream" at Emmanuel Tabernacle Christian Church, 1588 Willie Drive in Marietta.
Kennesaw State University :
KSU will host a week of events honoring King’s legacy. This year's theme is “Speak out about the things that matter.”
The week will kick off Thursday with a luncheon for students featuring keynote speaker Dr. Adriane Randolph at noon at the Kennesaw Campus Convocation Center. On Monday, students will have the chance to commit to performing several service projects at locations around campus, and the events will wrap up Tuesday with a series of six short talks about King’s legacy by six KSU community members at noon in the Kennesaw Campus' University Rooms A and B.
Cobb Ministerial Alliance
U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, and Marietta Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly will be among the dignitaries receiving awards during a sold-out black tie gala at the Atlanta Marriott Northwest at Galleria Sunday at 6 p.m.
The annual event is hosted by the Cobb Ministerial Alliance, an association of clergy who pastor predominantly black churches in Cobb County.
Cobb Libraries
Cobb’s libraries will be closed on Jan. 20 in honor of the holiday, but they will host celebrations and service events throughout the month.
South Cobb Regional Library, Powder Springs Library, Lewis A. Ray Library and Vinings Library are hosting a letter-writing campaign for Operation Gratitude, which sends packages to deployed troops, new recruits, veterans, first responders, and wounded troops and their caregivers. Each year, the organization sends out 300,000-plus care packages.
A collection box will be available in those libraries through Jan. 29.
On Thursday, the East Cobb Library and the Powder Springs Library will host a special crafting event, where kids age 5 to 9 can make colorful paper peace doves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.