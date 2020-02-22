Voters across Georgia will be using new machines when they cast their ballots in the March 24 presidential primary.
Members of the Cobb NAACP got a chance to test out the new electronic voting machines Saturday afternoon when representatives of Cobb Elections brought the hardware to the group's Roswell Street headquarters in Marietta.
Some Cobb voters got a chance to vote on the new machines during November's municipal elections because the county was one of six in the state to test run the devices at the time.
In that election, 21 of the new machines were set up across Cobb's polling sites for use by disabled voters only.
Starting with this primary, all Georgia voters will cast their ballots on the new machines.
Here's how they work:
When you arrive to your polling place, you'll give the greeter your ID, and they'll scan it with a tablet. It will display your identity, and you'll use a stylus to confirm the information is correct on the screen.
Then, you'll be asked to determine what kind of ballot you want. In this primary, your options will be Democratic and Republican. The Democratic ballot will have 12 candidate names, including some who have dropped out since the ballots were created. The Republican ballot will only have one name, President Donald Trump.
The greeter will hand back your ID and a voter card. You will be directed to a private voting station with a large touch screen hooked up to a printer.
Put your voter card in the machine, and it will walk you through the voting process.
At the end of the ballot, you will be able to review your choices before printing out a ballot on the attached printer. The ballot will have a list of the candidates you have voted for, but as long as it is in your hands, you still haven't voted yet.
You'll need to walk up to a scanner in a separate station, where you'll insert your paper ballot. Only then will you have earned your “I'm a Georgia Voter” sticker.
Elections Manager Brenda Jemison stressed the importance of feeding the paper ballot into the machine as she demonstrated the new voting process to the NAACP members.
“There is no receipt,” she said. “That piece of paper that says who you want to vote for, that's your ballot. If you leave with that, you have not cast a ballot, so do not leave with that ballot. It has to go in here to be scanned.”
NAACP members lined up to get their hands on the new hardware and cast mock ballots.
Executive director Deane Bonner said making sure everyone is able to vote is what the Cobb NAACP is all about.
“We know we need to be counted,” she said. “We want to remain true to what we're supposed to be, a civil rights organization, and do what we're supposed to do, empower folks to be all they can be. These people who are in here are empowered. They know how important voting is, and this is a great opportunity to see the machine.”
One member, Rosa Scott, an accounts payable manger who lives in Powder Springs, agreed. She said she takes voting seriously and was glad for the chance to check out the new machines before Election Day.
“Registering to vote and voting are what I consider a privilege and an honor and something we must do as citizens,” she said. “This is something we need to take special interest in.”
Several other demonstrations in Cobb County are scheduled leading up to Election Day, including at the North Cobb Regional Library on Thursday, Feb. 27; East Cobb Middle School Saturday, March 7, and Windy Hill Community Center Tuesday, March 10.
For more information, including a full schedule of demonstrations, visit www.cobbcounty.org/elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.