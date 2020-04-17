Cobb’s two largest hospitals are at 50% capacity, with more than 200 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus and 400 more who are suspected to have the virus, according to an email from north Cobb Commissioner JoAnn Birrell shared with the Marietta Daily Journal.
Birrell was on a conference call Wednesday with Wellstar Health System CEO Candice Saunders, Wellstar attorney Leo Reichert and representatives from Cobb, Cherokee, Fulton and Bartow’s health departments.
Birrell sent the email to Cobb officials. The email was shared with the MDJ by Chairman Mike Boyce.
Birrell’s email included information on Wellstar capacity the system has previously not shared with media outlets:
- Kennestone and Cobb General hospitals are at 50% capacity, physician’s offices are at 35% capacity and “emergency” is at 50% capacity.
- There are 237 COVID-positive cases at Wellstar hospitals and more than 400 whose cases are under investigation. The “largest load” of patients under investigation are at Kennestone.
- Wellstar Health System has 462 intensive care unit beds, 299 of which were in use and 60% of which were occupied by people with the virus.
- Of Wellstar’s 363 ventilators, 163 were in use.
- In the last five days, 518 patients were admitted at Wellstar and 532 were discharged. It was not clear whether those numbers were system-wide and referred to patients with confirmed or suspected cases of coronavirus.
Birrell’s email noted those figures could be confirmed by Lisa Crossman, the deputy director of Cobb & Douglas Public Health. In an email, Crossman said she could not verify the numbers as they were provided by Wellstar.
The commissioner also noted in her email that “sheltering in place has really helped the hospital system” according to Saunders and Reichert. Wellstar has "also received an executive order for immunity to all health care so they can’t be sued.”
Other county's public health representatives gave updates, the "most alarming" of which came from Fulton, Birrell wrote: "84% of the deaths in reported from Fulton Co Bd of Health are African American."
The commissioner also noted that social distancing "is far from over and we should see our peak in the next few weeks."
