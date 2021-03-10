Cobb commissioners approved a slate of dozens of projects this week that will receive funds raised by extra revenue from the 2016 SPLOST program. With a whopping $114 million in cash expected to come in by the end of 2021, the question is, where is all that money going?
Road improvements, resurfacing, park work, public safety, and the county jail all ended up with significant funds, according to the final list. But first, a bit of context for how Cobb ended up with all this extra cash.
Back in 2014, Cobb voters approved a 1% sales tax for five years to fund an array of special infrastructure projects around the county. That SPLOST package began on Jan. 1, 2016, and is set to expire at the end of this year, when a new package will take effect. The county originally set a goal of $750 million for the 2016 SPLOST, which was met by sales tax collections earlier this year.
Still, the 2016 tax continues to bring in around $13.5 million each month, known as “revenue above projections.” That left it up to Cobb commissioners to decide, in conjunction with department heads, which unfinished projects to fund. Some were included in the original 2016 proposal, while others have been added in the years since.
The final list was approved 4-1 on Tuesday, with west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill voting in opposition.
TransitThe largest portion of the funds will go to transit and roadway improvements, including $3 million for drainage system work and nearly $15.3 million for general resurfacing costs. In total, the Cobb Department of Transportation received over $60 million out of the $114 million package.
The major DOT projects included in the BOC-approved list include:
$11.7 million for safety and operational improvements on Ol♦ d 41 Highway;
♦ $28.9 million for the South Barrett Reliever in Kennesaw;
♦ $5 million for the Silver Comet Trail connector in south and west Cobb;
♦ $3.3 million for a trail along West Atlanta Street.
And $4 million will go to a pilot project for a trail along the Chattahoochee River in south Cobb, which one day could be the original segment of a 125-mile trail along the river. Gambrill cited that project as one of the reasons for her “no” vote on the package, given that it was not a project in the original 2016 package.
ParksIn total, Cobb Parks and Recreation got $4.4 million out of the revenue above projections package, going to five projects.
♦ $404,000 for ongoing work at Stout Park in Mableton;
♦ $702,000 and $73,000 for improvements at Old Clarkdale and Discovery Boulevard parks, respectively;
♦ $3.3 million for the construction of an Osborne Area community and recreation center;
♦ $110,000 for historic preservation work at the Nesbitt Union Chapel on Powder Springs Road.
Public SafetyCourtesy of the extra 2016 SPLOST money, Cobb will receive three new fire stations. One is the forthcoming Fire Station #29 for the Cumberland area, which received just over $5 million. The other two are construction for the replacement of Fire Stations #1 and #7, costing $1.1 million and $4 million each.
SheriffThe Cobb Sheriff’s Office requested an $18.6 million laundry list of spending items from commissioners, most of which will go toward improvements at the county jail. Those projects will include new appliances, furniture, and electric vehicles; interior jail maintenance such as new door locks, plumbing, and HVAC; roof replacement and other repairs; and upgrades and replacements for outdated technology.
In addition, the sheriff’s office will spend $2.6 million upgrading old, high-mileage vehicles, and $1.6 million on developing and implementing a security plan for Cobb’s courthouses, which is required by law.
Other ProjectsA total of $8 million of the SPLOST revenue will go to the county’s general fund to cover costs associated with the construction of a new laboratory for the medical examiner’s office.
About $2.5 million, meanwhile, will aid in construction of county data infrastructure, while another $5 million will go toward security upgrades at facilities countywide.
Breakdown by District
Of the four districts in Cobb County, District 4 (south Cobb, represented by Commissioner Monique Sheffield) received the largest share of the revenue above projections.
Here’s a breakdown of how much of the revenue above projections was allocated to each district:
SPLOST Revenue Above Projections District Breakdown
|District
|Funds allocated
|1
|$6,354,058
|2
|$10,531,529
|3
|$15,497,355
|4
|$19,979,308
The above totals do not include the $5 million devoted to the Silver Comet Trail connector, which lies in districts 2 and 4, or any projects that are considered countywide investments.
A full list of all projects being funded with the SPLOST revenue above projections can be found at https://bit.ly/3qxIxiF.
