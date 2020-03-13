While schools are closed amid concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus, school officials and a local nonprofit are working to get food into the hands of hungry children and their families.
MUST Ministries is expanding its existing food programs to deliver meals around its service area, which includes Cobb and Cherokee counties. Saturday, MUST will start delivering boxes for families that usually receive food and toiletries at its school-based pantries at other locations in the area.
"We’ve created a MUST food rapid response team, and we’re going to be putting that into play," Dwight "Ike" Reighard, president of MUST Ministries, told the MDJ. "We want to make sure we’re still taking care of those families that are in the school. That’s going to require extra effort on our part, but we believe that‘s what we’re called to do. Our mission is to serve our neighbors in need, and I don't know that I've seen a time when there’s greater need."
The distribution sites are yet to be determined; in Cobb County School District, schools facilities are closed, including to those who operate and use the school-based pantries known as MUST Neighborhood Pantries. In Marietta City Schools, officials plan to keep at least one of their three neighborhood pantries open. MUST has a total of 32 school pantries that serve 70 schools in Cobb County, which provide food to families year-round.
"We totally understand what Cobb County Schools are trying to do. The health and safety of everyone who works there is of paramount importance,"Reighard said.
In addition to the school food pantry, Marietta City Schools plans to deliver meals to students by bus, which has been pre-approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is awaiting final approval from the state as of Friday afternoon.
"What we’re planning to do is prepare lunches and snacks and or breakfast in two of our kitchens at Marietta High School and Marietta Sixth Grade Academy. School bus drivers from our transportation department will take that food and drive it on 18 routes across the city, about 81 stops, staff and volunteers will hand out that food from the bus to kids who need it," said Kim Blass, director of external affairs at Marietta Schools. "It’s open to anyone in Marietta City Schools, and any children under 18 can get a lunch."
Marietta Schools will also deliver food donated from Atlanta Community Food Bank in addition to meals prepared at schools.
"There are a lot of discussions around the country right now about how to support students in digital learning. The reality is kids can’t learn if they’re hungry, so one of first conversations was, how do we address this immediate need that is arguably bigger than a textbook and bigger than a digital learning platform?" said Marietta Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera. "This morning I met with our bus drivers and I said to them...'how many of you would be interested in helping make sure our children don’t go hungry?' We had 59 drivers raise their hands. They said, ‘we’re more than willing to help our students. I'm in.’ The city of Marietta and our Marietta City Schools staff have always rallied around our school district and our students. And in this time when I would argue is one of our greatest times of need, we’re seeing the exact same thing."
For updates on the Marietta Schools meal program, including bus routes that will be available when it receives state approval, visit www.marietta-city.org.
In a news release, the Cobb School District said its nutrition services department is making food donations to MUST Ministries, and the district is partnering with the nonprofit to make sure its students in need and their families continue to receive food.
“We are thankful for this additional opportunity to partner with MUST Ministries. Partnering to help our Cobb families in need is truly an example of the community coming together,” Superintendent Chris Ragsdale in a statement. “During this unprecedented time, there may be more families in need than just those who receive free and reduced lunches. By partnering with MUST, we will also be able to help those families.”
The nonprofit's larger food pantries in Marietta, Smyrna and Canton are still open, though volunteers have been asked to stay home.
MUST reports that it served 18,427 total children last year with its programs, most of whom live in Cobb. Over 400 families in Cobb and Cherokee receive food and toiletries through MUST's school pantries.
Non-perishable food items can be dropped off outside MUST's donation center at 1280 Field Parkway in Marietta, as well as its Canton location at 111 Brown Industrial Parkway. There will be barrels outside at the drive-through at the Marietta location, and volunteers have been asked to stay home, to limit direct contact. People can also donate online at www.mustministries.org.
The Georgia Department of Education announced Friday that it received approval for two waivers from the USDA to extend alternate meal service flexibility. The waivers will allow schools to serve students’ meals through USDA-approved meal service options at state-approved locations, similar to summer feeding programs.
