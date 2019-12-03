An 85-year-old woman and three dogs died Monday after a fire at an Austell home about a mile west of the intersection of C.H. James Parkway and Humphries Road, according to Cobb fire investigators.
Authorities have not released the identity of the woman.
Cobb firefighters responded to the fire at 6006 Wind Chase Court about 8:30 p.m. and arrived to find that the fire had already gone out, said Chief Investigator Brian Beaty. Investigators believe the fire began in a basement apartment.
Capt. Joseph Bryant told the MDJ there was little damage to the home, where two of the woman's family members also live. Those family members, who will be displaced until investigations are over, were not home at the time of the fire, Bryant said.
He said early indications are that the elderly woman may have succumbed to smoke inhalation after getting out of bed and attempting to escape the apartment when the fire broke out.
Bryant said investigators will return to the home on Wednesday, but authorities do not suspect foul play.
