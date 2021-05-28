EDITOR’S NOTE: The MDJ sent six questions to each candidate in the June 15 special election to succeed former state Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta. The questions were identical for each candidate, and candidates were asked to limit their responses to 250 words. This is the third installment of the six-part series.
In light of the Cobb School District’s surprise accreditation review, do you support legislation creating oversight of any unelected accrediting agency associated with Georgia’s public schools and universities?
DAVID BLINKHORN (R):
This is not a surprise review. This is a move taken by the three Democratic members of the school board, two of who are up for reelection in 2022, to establish some form of control over the school district after they failed to flip any of the Republican held seats on the school board. Our school teachers and administrators have done nothing to warrant this unnecessary and costly review; they are being treated like pawns in political gamesmanship.
I do support legislative oversight of the accreditation process; the State Constitution puts a fundamental obligation on the General Assembly to provide a well-rounded education to every student in public schools. However, I oppose politicizing our school system for partisan bickering. Any oversight should have clear goals stated for what it would accomplish, and it should not have the stink of hyperpartisanship.
Frankly, I think it’s shameful that this incident is being used as a bludgeon for political action instead of the board working through disagreements to find ways to better serve our students. We are facing a labor shortage in Georgia, just like every single state. Frankly, all seven of our school board members should be asking how they can make changes to technical and vocational education programs to churn out qualified, skilled Georgians who can fill jobs that pay well without any college debt.
Frankly, it’s embarrassing our students are suffering because some school board members value them as political pawns.
SAM HENSLEY JR. (D):
At this time, I don't see the need for putting an additional layer of oversight on our public school system, at least not in Cobb County's case. Cognia, the accrediting agency that will be conducting the Special Accreditation Review, is the accrediting body of Cobb County Schools, so it should be deeply familiar with the workings of our school system. I know there is a great deal of controversy surrounding the School Board at present, but I think we should let the process play out before reacting with legislation that might unnecessarily affect the entire Georgia public school and university system.
CHRIS NEILL (L):
I believe that the main problem causing the accreditation risk is a lack of clearly defined, objective rules and criteria for school accreditation. It seems that the accrediting body’s judgment is fairly subjective and it’s odd that these current issues were not addressed at all when CCSD was up for accreditation renewal just last year. A bit of bickering amongst board members is usually expected and should hardly be a concern as long as there is no negative impact on the metrics that matter such as student achievement and teacher retention. These accreditation rules need to be set and publicized so that school districts will know the game, whether that’s at a legislative level or it’s something that can be done by an entity like the state board of education.
Currently there are only two approved accreditation agencies available in Georgia. Once accreditation criteria are set other firms should be allowed to enter that marketplace to provide a robust competition to analyze school system performance fairly and objectively. Additionally this accrediting firm, Cognia, claims that their communications are not subject to open records requests and perhaps that should be reconsidered as well. We don’t want the accrediting firms to feel bullied into compliance but there also has to be accountability for their decision making and power.
DEVAN SEABAUGH (R):
School accreditation is serious business. It helps determine if an institution meets or exceeds minimum quality standards on everything from curriculum, enrollment, and financial stability to overall quality of education, all of which influence federal and state funding, scholarship eligibility, and the overall value of a degree. As initially envisioned, it was set up as a means of providing a self-regulatory alternative to state oversight, which I normally would prefer. However, the latest actions being taken by COGNIA against Cobb County Schools are concerning and brings into question concerns of accountability, transparency, bias, and meddling in school board governance when the focus instead should be on student achievement outcomes which they just reviewed and approved on their recent visit. As problematic to me is that accreditation agencies, which are publicly funded, do not consider themselves to be subject to the Open Records Act. Who is holding them accountable? I would support legislative hearings to examine whether more state oversight is appropriate, including whether this function should occur at the state level through an appointed board under the State Board of Education.
PRISCILLA SMITH (D):
No. Georgia has only funded public education at the level legally required by Quality Basic Education twice in 20 years. So now we’re going to add a layer of government that will incur substantial cost because one school board is unhappy about needing to reexamine its policies and procedures? Cognia and other accreditation agencies provide a layer of non-political protection for educational quality. Until and unless we can stop using education as a political football, we need non-governmental observation. It must be noted that concerns about the Cobb Board of Education were communicated to Cognia by parents and staff in addition to the three on the Board (who copied the Board in general on the letter submitted to Cognia — so, no “surprise” there). If Cognia finds that concerns about the Board’s governance of the Cobb County School District are baseless, the Board has nothing to worry about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.