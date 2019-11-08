The latest new option for food on Marietta Square is opening Thursday, bringing hot dogs to the menu.
Fox Dogs will open to customers Nov. 14, the business announced through its public Facebook page, in a post asking diners to “join us for hot dog happiness.”
The hot dog joint, owned by Marietta native Zach Fox, is in the former Angel’s Burrito space between Miss Mamie’s Cupcakes and Monique’s Hair Studio on Roswell Street near the courthouse.
Fox signed the lease on Feb. 2, a few weeks after Angel’s Burritos closed.
The building is owned by Rob Groover, who owns nearly every other space on that stretch of the Square.
Diners will be able to choose from 10 specialty hot dogs, priced at $5 each, or build their own from a selection of toppings.
Otherwise, a “classic” all-beef dog with ketchup, mustard, relish and onion will be available for $3 apiece.
