Local public health and hospital leaders on Tuesday told Cobb lawmakers they are pleading with the public to wear masks and get vaccinated, as they watch hospitalizations climb and the number of younger residents hospitalized increase.
County Manager Jackie McMorris also told lawmakers during the meeting that the county will begin requiring masks in public facilities on Friday.
Cobb Schools officials were expected to attend, but state Rep. Erick Allen, D-Smyrna, who chairs the Cobb Legislative Delegation, said at the start of the meeting that they instead reported they would have to focus on the district’s special review currently underway by accreditor Cognia.
Cobb hospitalizations up 800% since JuneCobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark told lawmakers Tuesday COVID-related hospitalizations in Cobb are up by 800% from June, before the current surge began.
Memark and Dr. Danny Branstetter, a specialist of infectious disease for Wellstar Health System, said this is the fourth surge in cases and hospitalizations that the state has seen.
Of the four, this is the second worst for hospitalizations at Wellstar’s 11 Georgia hospitals, Branstetter said.
He said Wellstar Kennestone Hospital had 214 COVID-positive patients as of Monday. That number places Kennestone No. 1 among Wellstar facilities in the state. Wellstar Cobb Hospital in Austell has 96 COVID-positive patients, nine more than last week. Wellstar Cobb has the fourth highest number of COVID-positive patients among Wellstar facilities.
Both Memark and Branstetter reiterated that the current surge of virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths is a surge of the unvaccinated, as those who are fully vaccinated are at much lower risk of becoming seriously ill or dying.
Memark also reported that a temporary morgue has been requested by a hospital in Cobb, though she did not name that hospital. CDPH officials later declined the MDJ’s request to specify which hospital.
Of the 544 hospitalized COVID patients at Wellstar facilities in Georgia, 133 are in intensive care and 78 are on ventilators, according to Wellstar data. Branstetter said of those 133 in ICU, 10 are vaccinated, and of those 78 on ventilators, six are vaccinated.
Memark and Branstetter said they continue to urge everyone to wear masks while indoors and in public, and said though Cobb has seen an increase in residents receiving their first shot recently, vaccination rates must climb to ease the virus’ impact.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 55% of Cobb County residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 49% are fully vaccinated. That’s better than the state’s 49% and 42%, respectively.
CDPH and Wellstar officials who spoke during the meeting also cited misinformation regarding COVID-19, masking and vaccines as a serious impediment to their work.
More children ill this surge than others
Both Memark and Branstetter also reiterated a point that Branstetter said he could not stress enough: those displaying systems of and being hospitalized by COVID-19 are getting younger, and more children are being hospitalized in this surge than in previous ones.
Branstetter said while children did not seem to be seriously affected by COVID-19 in the past, “we are seeing something significantly different with delta.”
He called the virus “dangerous to kids,” as well as destructive and disruptive to their education and said it is imperative to protect them from potential long-term consequences that could be brought on by COVID-19, including neurological issues and learning disabilities.
Americans under 12 are not yet able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, but Memark said that could change by the end of the year.
Branstetter said the best way to protect those children who cannot yet be vaccinated is to ensure everyone in the household who is eligible gets their vaccine.
Memark said the state has seen a 117% increase in infections from last week among ages 5-17 and a 111% increase in ages 0-4. Hospitalizations of children have also increased rapidly, though the numbers of young people hospitalized with the virus are still relatively small.
Memark also said Cobb health officials are awaiting approval from the state to begin administering booster shots for those with compromised immune systems. She said she was also aware of recent reports that President Joe Biden’s administration is expected to recommend a COVID-19 booster shot for every American to be administered eight months after they were fully vaccinated.
She said she and other health officials in the district were expected to meet later on Tuesday to discuss the topic.
Cobb Schools did not attend, citing Cognia reviewCiting the work needed to ensure Cognia’s review of Cobb Schools closes smoothly — interviews with district officials and board members are expected to be complete Wednesday — district officials did not present or receive questions during the delegation meeting.
However, in recent days, Cobb County Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and board members received a letter sent by 240 physicians who say the district isn’t following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19 and is putting students and staff at risk.
“Thousands of Cobb students and staff have been exposed at school. Slowing the spread in schools is essential to slowing community spread,” the letter reads. “Currently our hospitals, ICUs, and clinics are struggling to provide care for the whole community, and with the continued rise in cases our hospitals could become overburdened. When that happens, it puts everyone who may need medical care (regardless of condition) at risk.”
Until K-12 schools “meet a high enough threshold of vaccination for both students and staff,” schools must use mitigation measures like masks, physical distancing, thorough ventilation, adherence to a strict quarantine policy and a robust virtual option, the physicians say.
“As it stands now, we see no evidence that you have followed public health guidelines and used proper mitigation strategies,” the letter continues, calling Cobb Schools leaders “directly accountable” for providing a safe learning environment. “Our students, staff and community deserve to be protected while they learn, yet your decisions have placed the majority of them at risk.”
The letter comes after the district has in recent weeks seen a more than 100-person protest at its central office doorstep over its mask-optional policy, the entirety of East Side Elementary School’s fifth grade sent home because of many positive COVID cases in the grade and more than 800 cases confirmed in the district through the first two weeks of school.
State Rep. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, vice chair of the Cobb delegation, also sent a letter to Ragsdale and the school board last week calling for a mask mandate.
Meanwhile, in Marietta City Schools, masks remain optional and some parents have called for Superintendent Grant Rivera and the Marietta school board to mandate masks.
“I trust you’ve observed that children’s health care services are nearly overwhelmed — as are hospitals across the state,” Tim Hedeen, a Kennesaw State professor and Marietta Schools parent, said in a recent email to Rivera and school board members. “CDPH director Janet Memark has recommended masking as a vital element in protecting our communities — and thus preserving any hope of keeping MCS in person. When I wrote last week, I implored you, ‘I hope you will consider issuing a mask mandate.’ I am no longer hoping, I am pleading that you issue a mask mandate. It’s frankly irresponsible and callous to do otherwise.”
In an email to families on Monday, Rivera signaled mask policy could change, but said “before any consideration of changes to masking policies can occur,” the school board has asked that he collect data that better shows the degree of school-based virus transmission.
He also called “crushing” the “polarization and politicization” of COVID-19-related issues, which he said was coming from “outside the walls of the classroom.” The opinions around masks, quarantine protocols and virtual learning, “have sowed deep-seeded divisions in our community,” Rivera said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.