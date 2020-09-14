A patient at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital died of a “well-known” and “easily treated” complication, according to a recently-filed lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed in Fulton County State Court on behalf of Kathy Saunier, whose husband, Billy Saunier, died after developing an adverse reaction to an anticoagulant known as Heparin.
“Although Saunier showed several well-known signs of this potentially lethal adverse reaction and his doctors suspected it, nothing was done for days,” according to a news release issued by the firm representing Kathy Saunier, JHPII, LLC.
The release notes that doctors stopped giving Saunier Heparin but did not provide a non-Heparin anticoagulant.
"At Wellstar, people and high quality care are at the center of everything we do," a Wellstar spokesperson said in a statement. "We have not yet received the complaint and therefore have not had an opportunity to review the specific claims that have been filed. Given that these claims are now before the court, the appropriate place for Wellstar to respond is in court, and we will do so fully at the appropriate time."
Heparin is administered to prevent the formation of blood clots. Those who receive it sometimes develop an immune system reaction known as Heparin-Induced Thrombocytopenia.
