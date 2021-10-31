CUMBERLAND — Laden with lawn chairs, coolers, and prayers, thousands of fans once again poured in Sunday afternoon hoping to watch the Atlanta Braves bring home a World Series championship.
After Saturday night’s victory, an anxious energy, almost explosive, bounced off the walls of The Battery Atlanta from the red- and blue-clad contingent. Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” blared from a bandstand, and a few fans swayed to the music, warding off the cold, or else pre-game jitters.
Should the Braves pull out their fourth win, they’ll be the first team to win the World Series at home since 2013’s Boston Red Sox.
“It is quite the scene,” as Paul Range of Atlanta succinctly put it. He sat through the rain Friday night, but came out with his family Sunday just to soak in the atmosphere before heading back home to watch.
Range is a Texas transplant from the early 2000s, but was quick to note that "the part of Texas I'm from, we don't root for the Astros. So if we could pull this off, it'd be super sweet."
The Braves were limiting admission to the lawn outside the stadium where fans have huddled around a big screen to watch the action just yards away. The lawn was first-come, first-served, but security personnel were managing access with the area already packed by 2 p.m.
Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox said this weekend was likely the busiest he’d ever seen at the Battery. An unofficial count estimated tens of thousands were in attendance outside the stadium each of the last two nights.
“It's been very busy. (We’re) constantly adjusting our traffic control plans, our crowd control plans, working with the Braves on every step and move, and trying to make sure all the fans have a great experience and a wonderful time,” Cox said.
Cox added that there should be plenty of room throughout the Battery for fans to come enjoy the evening. The department, however, may limit access to the central plaza directly outside the stadium to ease access into the game. That call will ultimately be left up to the Braves and the fire marshal, Cox said.
Nonetheless, the Braves will still have four additional big screens set up throughout the Battery complex. Camped out in front of one of them will be Trey Vineyard, a lifelong Braves fan who flew in for last night’s game from Virginia Beach, Virginia.
“You got 40,000 people all thinking and rooting the same thing,” Vineyard said. “It’s something.”
“When you get the first one,” he added of Dansby Swanson’s tying home run Saturday night, “it’s like — hey, this is a game. It’s tied up, but you’re not sure how it’s going to go. And then when (Jorge) Soler goes back-to-back, you felt something different. That was special.”
