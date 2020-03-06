AUSTELL — O’Dell Thompson has lived in the Six Flags area for 35 years. There’s something she takes exception to, and she says she hears it every time she attends a meeting about the area's redevelopment.
“He said it when he was up there,” she said, referring to Doug Stoner, chairman of the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority. “They talk about the area like ‘down there,’ like we are from another country or something,” she fumed. “We are not ‘down here.’ We are a part of Cobb County.”
Thompson was among some three dozen people who attended a Feb. 24 meeting organized by the South Cobb Redevelopment Authority, a government body tasked with boosting this industrial patch at the county’s southern tip. She asked Stoner why it took two years to authorize a market study they had come to discuss, a study whose conclusions will be used to market the area to businesses and developers.
Stoner made several points in his response: the redevelopment authority’s board has been working on other projects. The board is made up of unpaid volunteers and lacks paid staff it needs to execute those projects. And it can only fund projects approved by the county’s Board of Commissioners.
“A part of the reason we spent this money (is) we realized we needed more data than what was being provided,” Stoner said, “but it was too wide of an area, and (the data) wasn’t specific enough to understand what is going on down here.”
Thompson said the area needs a boost.
“There’s nothing to do,” she said. “No restaurants, no banks, no grocery stores. All we got is convenience stores, liquor stores, dollar stores. No place I want to spend my money.”
To change that, the redevelopment authority created the Six Flags Special Services District in 2014, allowing the authority to issue a $10 million bond. Owners of occupied property in the 2,800-acre area, with the exception of homeowners, pay a special 3.5 mill tax, which generates about $700,000 per year.
Now, more than five years later, the redevelopment authority is almost out of bond money, with hopes of redevelopment pinned on the results of the market study or support from the county's governing board.
About $5 million has gone to the property formerly known as Magnolia Crossing, a decades-old apartment complex that was torn down in 2016. Another $2.5 million was used to purchase an adjacent 39-acre property in 2018. About $1.2 million was spent on landscaping in the special services district.
After making its final payment on some new signage for the area, the authority will have roughly $800,000 left to spend on another project, Stoner said.
“I won’t necessarily use the word ‘done’ because that signifies completion,” south Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid said of the work enabled by the bond issuance. “This is the start of trying to encourage redevelopment in the area and I think it is accomplishing that.”
She said that a number of community improvement projects, some funded by the bonds, some not, have been making an impact.
“None of these things in itself was ever deemed to be a panacea. But all the things working together are helpful in moving the area forward.”
But the $800,000 left in the authority’s name is hardly enough to change the area’s fortunes, Stoner acknowledged.
“That project is kinda one of the last ones that we’re doing at this point,” he said of the signage, which has been the board’s main topic of discussion during its past several meetings, according to county documents.
The other topic of discussion has been the market study.
Stoner said the study would be used to create a development strategy for the area and be the foundation of an request for proposals the authority would issue for redevelopment of the Magnolia Crossing property.
Magnolia Crossing tenants were controversially given cash payments to move out by the end of 2015 and the land was cleared within a year. But there has been almost no progress since then, and residents have complained about redevelopment authority board members operating in secrecy and ultimately sitting on their hands with regards to the project.
Stoner has said the authority can wait to redevelop the property because it only has one chance to do it right. Whichever developer earns the right to redevelop the property will have to set a higher, more sustainable standard of new development for the area, he said — no small feat.
The authority is paying the Bleakly Group about $40,000 to conduct the study.
Geoff Koski, president of the Bleakly Group, presented the company’s initial findings at the Feb. 24 meeting.
“This area has been the receiver of industrial space in Cobb County over the past 20 years,” he said. “Twenty years ago, this area was 15% of all of Cobb County’s industrial space, and now it is 25%.”
According to Koski, that accounts for 80% of the industrial growth in Cobb County over that time period. But not all of those developments have found occupants, he continued, suggesting the area may be saturated by industry.
Nevertheless, there is plenty more on the way.
Galt Porter, a member of the county’s planning commission and the market study’s steering committee, said there is another million square feet of warehouses “going through zoning and in the works to be built” in south Cobb from December 2019 to April 2020.
Area resident Denny Wilson told the crowd that other cities such as New York and Chicago have shown how industrial spaces can be successful, too. She said it shouldn’t hold back the Six Flags area.
“This is a prime area,” Wilson said. “I mean, we’re easy access to I-20, (I-)75, (I-)85. We’re 10 minutes from downtown. The Magnolia Crossing site that you’re doing the survey on has the most beautiful view of the skyline in Atlanta that you’ll ever see if you go over there at 6, 6:30 at night. Just look at the skyline. You see photographers on the side of the street all the time taking pictures that they use for backgrounds and screensavers and stuff.”
