MARIETTA — Cobb’s criminal justice system is in what some, namely Superior Court Chief Judge Robert Leonard, might call “an interesting time.”
A new district attorney. A new sheriff. A new State Court judge. Three new Superior Court judges. Not to mention Leonard himself, who after joining the bench just over 10 years ago will now lead the court through an unprecedented moment of crisis and upheaval.
First among those are 3,000 unindicted cases in the Cobb District Attorney’s office, of which 900 are ready for the grand jury and awaiting scheduling, according to spokesperson Kim Isaza.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Georgia has been under a judicial state of emergency order since mid-March of 2020, which has suspended many key functions of the court, namely jury trials. The order has been renewed each month without fail as the pandemic continues to rage.
Earlier this month, Harold Melton, chief justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, told state lawmakers that it could take at least two years to clear the backlog of cases that have piled up statewide. That backlog highlights the degree to which courts have fallen behind while many matters are suspended, delayed, or slowed due to the pandemic.
Those effects have been just as acutely felt in Cobb County. In December, Leonard ordered the Cobb Judicial Circuit to “scale back judicial proceedings to essential functions of the court only.” While he knows that the suspensions are only adding to the number of delayed cases, he’s confident that this is the best path forward.
“Every day I come in and I look at the COVID numbers … and we are in a very, very, very high rate of community spread. And so it’s not the right time right now,” Leonard said.
“It’ll be a data-driven decision,” he said, referring to a return date for normal court activity. “I’m not going to just pull the plug and do it because we’re tired of not doing it. We’re going to do it when I’m confident the people that I bring up here, I can keep them safe.”
Leonard said in spite of the pandemic, the Superior Court has cleared 6,054 civil cases and 3,602 criminal cases between March and December 2020. But his estimate for when the court might be fully caught up is even more conservative than Chief Justice Melton’s.
“Most of the judges that study case counts around the state and workloads tend to believe that it’ll take three years to get out of this,” he said. “You’ve got one year of pent up matters that you couldn’t get done without a jury. Then you’ve got the next year’s matters … and you can only go about half as fast with all the social distancing restrictions on capacity in the courtroom.”
That’s not to say that the judge isn’t finding silver linings in this quiet time at the courthouse. The pandemic, he said, has provided opportunities to reevaluate both how the court operates day to day, and how it treats its constituents.
To the first point, Leonard says COVID-19 has made the court embrace technological changes that it should have adopted years ago. Those include one of the hallmarks of 2020, the ever-present video conference, which was notably used in a hearing for convicted murderer Justin Ross Harris in December.
The Superior Court is also making an effort to take the pandemic into consideration in its approach to the accused. In concert with the district attorney’s office, the court is expanding pre-trial diversion programs, and trying to limit the number of people incarcerated as they await trial.
Cobb Chief Magistrate Brendan Murphy echoed that sentiment, saying his court has worked to make sure that non-violent offenders and code violators are awaiting their trial “in the community” (at home) whenever possible.
“On these low level, nonviolent offenses, we didn’t want anybody waiting in jail for that,” Murphy said. “So I did a quick standing order that ... if you were arrested on (a) bench warrant, a new court date would be set and the individual would be immediately released.”
While Murphy did not have any statistics available on that matter, he added that Cobb’s Magistrate Court is one of the few in the state “that has first appearance hearings twice a day, every day,” which he says allows for efficient and just proceedings, even in a pandemic.
“The light is at the end of the tunnel, and I don’t think it’s a train,” Murphy joked.
Leonard is similarly hopeful, but as he’s fond of saying, “hope is not a plan.” Among the preparations he’s made are outfitting the Superior Courthouse with videoconferencing equipment and enough screens to make it feel “like a Taco Mac.” He and Murphy are also both working with state lawmakers on legislation that will ensure the court is not thrown into disarray when the judicial state of emergency ultimately expires.
Above all, Leonard says he’s remaining clear-eyed about his responsibility to the community’s health and safety.
“This is the only place that you go that you don’t have a choice in,” he said. “If you go out to a restaurant, or you go to a bar … that’s something that you’re doing voluntarily.
“I’ve got to be very careful with that, and conduct a cost-benefit sort of analysis to make sure that this is worth doing. And for our jury trials, we’ve got to get down to something that looks very different than where we are right now.”
