Six Flags Over Georgia
Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell will have free park admission to veterans.
The park will be hosting Veterans Appreciation Days on Saturday and Sunday.
During this weekend, veterans and disabled veterans will receive one free admission ticket to Six Flags Over Georgia with a valid Military ID card or DD214 and can purchase an unlimited amount of additional tickets for family members or friends at 50% off plus tax per ticket. Veterans and their guests may also upgrade their visit with a special meal offer.
For more information, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.
City of Kennesaw
The City of Kennesaw will honor the service of military members past and present with a complimentary lunch on Monday from noon to 2 p.m. at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2753 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.
All veterans and active duty military are invited to attend. No identification will be required.
The Ron Asby North Cobb American Legion Post 304 is partnering with Kennesaw city officials and Parks and Recreation staff to host the lunch. Other sponsors include Rafferty’s Restaurant & Bar, HighPoint Church and Kennesaw Family Life Church.
A small program will include acknowledgements from Mayor Derek Easterling and assistant city manager Marty Hughes, presentation of colors by North Cobb-Harrison NJROTC Unit and a special ceremony by Post 304.
For more information, visit kennesaw-ga.gov/parks-and-recreation or call 770-422-9714.
Autobell Car Wash
Autobell Car Wash, with three locations in Cobb County, announced that it will offer free car washes to veterans and active-duty service members on Monday.
All veterans and active-duty service members can receive a free Ride-Thru Exterior car wash or an equivalent credit toward another wash option at all 84 locations of Autobell.
For more information, visit autobell.com.
Texas Roadhouse
Texas Roadhouse is inviting veterans and active members of U.S. military across the country to enjoy free lunch on Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For the eighth year, every Texas Roadhouse location across the country will participate in the free lunch event to honor the men and women of the Armed Forces.
All veterans, including all active, retired or former U.S. military, can choose one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu, two sides plus a choice of drink during lunch. Proof of service includes military or VA card or discharge papers.
The Texas Roadhouse location in Cobb County is 2475 Barrett Creek Parkway in Marietta.
For more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com.
Otter's Chicken
Otter’s Chicken will have announced that all active, Guard/Reserve, retirees and former service members can enjoy a free meal in observance of Veterans Day.
Participating Otter’s locations in Georgia will offer service members a complementary combo meal and drink on Monday to honor their sacrifice and commitment to the country. The offer is valid with a current ID or DD Form 214. Otter’s will also provide a free meal to the spouses of the nation’s military service members with a military dependent ID.
For more information, visit www.otterschicken.com.
YMCA
In honor of Veteran’s Day, all metro Atlanta YMCA locations will not charge an enrollment fee to military veterans from Monday to Nov. 17.
Service credentials in the form of Military DD213 are required in person at the time of joining.
From swim lessons and youth sports, to wellness classes, educational opportunities and senior programs, the Y actively promotes a sense of wellbeing throughout metro Atlanta. To find the nearest YMCA location, visit ymcaatlanta.org.
Dough in the Box Donuts
Dough in the Box Donuts will offer a free coffee and a free regular donut for veterans on Tuesday.
The company, which is open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 a.m. to 3 p.m., has two location - 2799 Veterans Memorial Highway in Austell and 3184 Austell Road in Marietta.
For more information, visit doughinthebox.com.
