For the past two years, Cobb students have been able to use their student IDs as a county library pass, which will be especially useful now while schools are closed.
Although the 16 Cobb library locations are currently closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Cobb students can still access digital learning resources on the Cobb County Public Library website.
Cobb County Public Library offers a range of online digital resources for all ages. Students and families are encouraged to use the Library from home to find eBooks, eAudios, digital magazines, streaming videos and language courses for all ages.
Access to the digital resources is free for Cobb library cardholders and through the Library PASS program providing Cobb County and Marietta City students Cobb library accounts.
The library’s website also includes a list of children’s authors and illustrators who are taking to the web to offer live readings, drawings and more.
To start exploring the Library's digital resources, visit http://www.cobbcat.org/use-the-library-from-home/.
For more information on the limited operations of Cobb Public Libraries during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit http://www.cobbcat.org/limited-service-faq/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.