Get in the holiday spirit while supporting local artists as the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre presents “Home For The Holidays.” This special holiday musical revue is a collaboration with Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts at Pebblebrook High School and the Atlanta Lyric Theatre, and will take place Dec. 20 and Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 22 at 3 p.m.
“If you like holiday songs, this is the show for you,” said Jono Davis, managing director of the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre. “It’s pretty much one song right after another. We’re following the same formula we have followed for several years with this show. It’s one big holiday explosion on stage.”
This is the inaugural collaboration between the different groups.
“This show is our first large collaboration with the Atlanta Lyric Theatre, a resident professional theater company that performs all of their main stage shows here at the (Jennie T. Anderson) Theatre, and the ComPAny from the Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts (CCCEPA) at Pebblebrook High School,” Davis said.
In past years, CCCEPA’s ComPAny has performed in “Home for the Holidays” on its own. “It will be our first year working with a professional company like the Lyric. It’s going to be a large collaboration between multiple groups at the facility,” Davis said.
The theater assembled the largest cast ever for this show. “We have almost 50 actors in the show. For the first time, we will be playing along to a live band,” Davis said.
The show will feature a wide range of talent. “It’s going to range in performers from those who have been on Broadway, to local professional talent that you’ve seen on the stage several times, to these students who are going through the Pebblebrook program. You’re going to get a varying range of talent and experience on the stage, especially with the live band and fantastic choreography we are bringing from Pebblebrook High School and professional artists that we’ve hired,” Davis said.
“It’s sure to be a huge Home for the Holidays show this year,” he added.
The show is for everyone. “It’s fun for the whole family. It’s right there leading straight up to Christmas. I imagine a lot of college kids will be in town at that point and a lot of families,too, since it’s closer to the holidays. It’s great for the entire family. We’re bringing the professional aspect up a notch for this production. It will be worth it for anyone who comes out to see it,” Davis said.
The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre is located at 548 South Marietta Pkwy SE, Marietta 30060 in the Civic Center Complex. Tickets range from $20-$40. Visit andersontheatre.org/upcoming-shows for more information or to purchase tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.