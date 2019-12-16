A North Carolina-based planning and engineering firm representing Home Depot has proposed plans for an 18,000-square-foot building and 64,815-square-foot outdoor storage space for rental equipment near WellStar Kennestone Hospital.
Should the Marietta Zoning Board of Appeals approve the proposal tonight, the project can move forward without a thumbs-up from City Council, according to Marietta's development services director.
The property, just over 4 acres zoned for heavy industrial use off Loudermilk Drive north of Tower Road and just west of the CSX Transportation railroad tracks, would be used to store inventory for Home Depot stores in the region, according to documents submitted by applicant Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc.
The 18,000-square-foot building would be used to service and maintain the equipment, and the larger outdoor space would be used for storage of the equipment, the documents state. Kimley-Horn's application shows equipment stored at the location, which would not be open for general shopping, could include scissor lifts, forklifts and excavating equipment.
The applicants have requested variances from city code to allow gravel to be used for the outdoor storage space, instead of asphalt. Applicants say they're seeking relief from the requirement for pavement, as it would make meeting the city's storm water runoff guidelines easier.
The subject property is undeveloped and sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac. Adjacent properties are zoned for single-family residential use to the west; office use to the south and heavy industrial use to the north. The eastern property line is bordered by the railroad tracks.
