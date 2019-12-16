MARIETTA — A Home Depot storage building and gravel lot will be placed near WellStar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta after approval from the city’s zoning board of appeals on Monday.
The board’s vote was unanimous, with the exception of board member Ronald Clark, who abstained. Board member Tom Samples was absent from the meeting.
North Carolina-based planning and engineering firm Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. represented Home Depot in its proposal for an 18,000-square-foot building and 64,815-square-foot outdoor storage space for rental equipment off Loudermilk Drive north of Tower Road and just west of the CSX Transportation railroad tracks.
The property, just over 4 acres zoned for heavy industrial use would be used to store equipment such as scissor lifts, forklifts and excavators, according to application documents from Kimley-Horn.
The 18,000-square-foot building would be used to service and maintain the equipment, and the larger outdoor space would be used for storage of the equipment, Derek Zittrauer, an engineer with Kimley-Horn told board members during the meeting.
Zittrauer said the location would not be open to the public, and traffic would be limited to clients picking up or dropping off equipment, as well as equipment being driven or moved into or out of the service building.
The proposal included variances from city code, allowing Home Depot to use gravel for the outdoor storage space, and for the reduction of an undisturbed buffer between the storage property and the adjacent residential property to the south from 50 feet to 10 feet.
The subject property is undeveloped and sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac. Adjacent properties are zoned for single-family residential use to the west; office use to the south and heavy industrial use to the north. The eastern property line is bordered by the railroad tracks.
Tammy Scott and her mother own the property to the south that she said, while not zoned for residential uses, is rented as such.
Scott told the board that her concerns with the Home Depot storage proposal centered around the noise that would be created.
“We have the train that’s there, (and) we know when they have the equipment it’s going to be additional noise,” she said.
Scott asked that the board maintain the 50-foot buffer requirement between the storage location and her property, where she said a family is living.
According to city code, outdoor storage facilities in heavy industrial zones must be at least 50 feet from any property used for residential purposes. Based on the submitted plans, the storage area would be approximately seven feet from the border with Scott’s property.
Zittrauer said the noise from the facility shouldn’t be an issue, as all maintenance will be done indoors and movement of the equipment will be limited. He added that hours of operation will also be limited to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Zittrauer also said increasing the southern buffer from 10 to 50 feet would likely make Home Depot’s proposal impossible.
The board approved the Home Depot storage location, with the following stipulations:
♦ There must be a minimum of 80 feet of paved, drivable surface between the gravel storage area and entrance to Loudermilk Drive;
♦ The development must have a 10-foot-wide buffer between a 10-foot privacy fence and the southern property line. The buffer should consist of undisturbed, existing vegetation or six-foot-tall evergreen trees;
♦ Hours of operation will be limited to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.;
♦ Security lights used on the property will be shielded away from adjoining properties.
The zoning board’s approval of the requested variances from city code means the case does not have to go to the City Council, according to the city’s development services director.
