Home Depot has spent $27 million acquiring an office building near its Vinings headquarters and is now asking for the Cobb development authority’s help in financing a refurbishment, saying it will create 600 local jobs.
The national home improvement retailer has around 12,000 staff in Cobb, where it has invested millions of dollars in various locations, Senior Director of Real Estate Jim McCarthy said this week.
He said the company plans to spend another $27.5 million on its “Paces Summit” project, at 2410 Paces Ferry Road near the Perimeter, given the 22-year-old existing office building there needs a revamp.
McCarthy presented Home Depot’s plan to the Development Authority of Cobb County during a video conference meeting of the authority board Thursday.
Home Depot sought the authority’s willingness to issue up to $46 million in bonds for the project, and the board passed an inducement resolution accordingly.
Home Depot is expected to return to the authority in coming months with a more detailed application, at which time the authority will decide whether to issue the bonds, legal counsel Dan McRae said.
The 125,000-square-foot office building has capacity for around 600 staff and is on 4.1 acres of land, which Home Depot bought from Builders Insurance in December 2019.
There is opportunity on the site, at the southeast corner of the Paces Ferry Road and Spring Hill Parkway intersection, for a twin building to be constructed, McCarthy confirmed.
County records show the property is within the Cumberland Community Improvement District.
Home Depot’s headquarters in Vinings, called the Store Support Center, is just across the street at 2455 Paces Ferry Road, and accommodates around 6,500 staff, McCarthy said.
Home Depot also has a technology center in Marietta.
The plan is to start moving employees into the Paces Summit building late this year or early next year, starting with about 250 tax and accounting staff, McCarthy said.
“With our ongoing growth, it seemed like a logical extension of our existing campus,” he said of the new site.
Builders Insurance still occupies two floors of the office building, McCarthy said, but will be moving to another location by the end of 2021. In the meantime, Builders Insurance is leasing the two floors, as Home Depot is not yet in need of the whole space.
Being able to move existing employees to the new site allows the company to put new hires into its other Cobb locations, McCarthy said, explaining the 600 new jobs created by the Paces Summit addition will be spread across the county over the next few years.
“SSC is at capacity, we’ve had to move people out of it,” he said. “To think we would add 600 people over two-and-a-half to three years is not a stretch. Our business has been very good.”
The Paces Summit refurbishment should be completed by the end of 2022, McCarthy said.
If the development authority decides to approve the bonds, Home Depot would continue to pay the base amount of real estate taxes for the site, McCarthy said.
Home Depot has successfully applied for Cobb development authority bonds in the past.
In 2018, the authority issued up to $59 million in bonds for Home Depot’s 11-year lease of two buildings at the Cumberland interchange and renovation of around 215,000 square feet of office space, which the company said would create 700 new jobs in Cobb.
“We have several facilities in the country where we can add heads,” McCarthy said Thursday. “And we continue to come back to Cobb because this has been a great partnership and we continue to want to expand that footprint.”
“It’s a great opportunity to be able to say Home Depot is headquartered in Cobb,” authority chairman Clark Hungerford said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.