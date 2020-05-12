The Home Depot has lost over $85,000 worth of gear as a result of local theft schemes, in which one male suspect has been arrested and two others remain wanted by authorities, records show.
According to a May 7 Cobb County arrest warrant obtained by Acworth police, Toccoa resident Mark Christopher Reglos rented $22,300 worth of Home Depot equipment then sold it across Georgia, having also been identified as a suspect in other Home Depot rental thefts statewide.
Acworth police said Reglos used fake identification and a borrowed truck to rent an $18,000 compact loader with $1,300 attachments as well as a $3,000 trailer at the Home Depot store at 3355 Cobb Parkway in Acworth on March 19.
“After renting said equipment, said accused later sold the equipment to unsuspecting buyers in other jurisdictions across Georgia,” Acworth police said. "Accused was also identified as a suspect in other Home Depot rental thefts from around the state and surrounding cities.”
Records show Reglos has not been taken into custody in Cobb, where he faces a felony charge of theft in relation to the March 19 incident, for which he is subject to a $15,000 bond order upon arrest.
Racketeering
Unrelated May 8 arrest warrants obtained by Cobb County police detail a separate Home Depot theft scheme, alleging that Decatur resident Issac Jerrill Murphy and Conyers resident Brandon Jermaine Lipsey, along with an unidentified third male suspect, conducted 182 “ticket switch and failure to scan merchandise thefts” in 59 different Home Depot stores across 32 counties in Georgia, totaling $50,044 in losses to the Cobb-headquartered retail giant.
“Out of the 182 thefts, 21 of those thefts occurred in Cobb County,” Cobb police said in arrest warrants for Murphy and Lipsey, adding the suspects were often in the same stores at the same time, committing crimes at different registers.
“They committed a total of 32 transactions together at 16 different times,” police said. “Since compiling information for the 182 thefts totaling $50,044 in loss, an additional 54 transactions with an additional $13,188 loss to Home Depot have been committed (by Lipsey and Murphy). That brings the total to 236 transactions for a total loss of $63,232.”
Cobb police claim Murphy and Lipsey used stolen bank cards to commit the crimes, which occurred between Dec. 1, 2019 and May 8.
The first time they were believed to steal in-store together was on Feb. 11 and the last time was on March 30, per warrants.
The suspects were captured on various store cameras, police said.
Lipsey was arrested in Cobb on Dec. 19, 2019, committing a similar theft, Cobb police said, and was out on bond in relation to that incident when arrested again on May 10, records show.
Lipsey, 31, was most recently arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at the DeKalb County jail around 1:30 a.m. on May 10 and booked into the Cobb jail on a single felony count of racketeering, where he remains subject to a $15,000 bond order, his jail record shows.
In relation to Lipsey’s December arrest, he was charged with misdemeanor counts of theft by shoplifting and obstructing police for allegedly stealing a $350 saw from the Home Depot at 1200 East-West Connector in Austell around 6 p.m. on Dec. 19 and then trying to evade police by running into traffic, per his warrant in the case.
Records show Lipsey was subject to a $1,500 bond order on the December charges.
Murphy was arrested by Doraville police on April 3, Cobb police stated in warrants.
In Cobb, Murphy faces a felony racketeering charge and is subject to a $15,000 bond order upon arrest, records show.
