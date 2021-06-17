Holsey Chapel CME Church in downtown Marietta marked 120 years in the city on Sunday.
A group gathered at the chapel at 416 Cole St., taking refuge from the heat under a tent, to recognize past and present members who have worked to ensure that the church continues to thrive in the neighborhood where it had its beginning.
"We do an anniversary every year," said Linda Corbett, church secretary and chair of the 120th anniversary committee. "I think it's good to do them every year because it keeps your people involved, and they know what's going on and who's doing things around the church."
Corbett said the church also uses the celebration to honor members who are working hard to better the church and those who have died over the past year. She noted, however, that the congregation of over 100 didn't lose anyone to COVID-19.
"Thank you, Jesus," she added. "That's a blessing."
Most attendees were still being cautious about the pandemic and wore masks. Others elected to stay in their cars, listening to the program broadcast on 98.1 FM.
This year's anniversary carried the theme, "120 years: Reflecting on the Past, Working in the Present and Anticipating the Future."
On Sunday, Holsey Chapel invited members of another Christian Methodist Episcopal church, College Park CME. Members of the College Park CME choir led the group in song and worship throughout the program, and the Rev. Albert Lee, III, of the College Park church, was featured as the "preacher of the hour."
Lee focused his remarks on having faith in God, even when things get tough, the same way people go through life placing their faith in other people and things.
"If you call a taxi driver, you get into his car and you tell him or her where you're going ... and you don't even know the person, but you get in there anyway and he carries you or she carries you where you want to go," Lee said. "That's faith. ... It was faith called (Bishop Lucius Henry) Holsey in 1901 to build a church."
Holsey Chapel was founded in 1901 in a section of Marietta called Holling-town and was named in honor of Bishop Lucius Henry Holsey — one of the founding bishops of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.
In 1940, the members acquired property on Montgomery Street, which became the site of the second building and worship place for Holsey. The church remained at that site for 36 years.
In the early 1970s, the city's urban renewal program claimed a large percentage of the properties in the area, including the church. The church relocated again to the present site at 416 Cole Street. The groundbreaking for the new church was held in 1976.
The Rev. Jerry Woodfork, who serves as the current pastor at Holsey Chapel, called his church's history in Marietta "profound," adding that the church has provided for 120 years and will continue to provide ministry of all kinds to people "on all levels, all ages and all races."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.