Marietta police are warning drivers of heavy traffic on Cobb Parkway between Roswell Road and North Marietta Parkway on Tuesday night.
Heavy holiday traffic is expected until about 11 p.m., according to Marietta Police Department. Drivers are advised to avoid the area if possible. Those who are there are urged to use extra caution and anticipate vehicles attempting to enter and exit the roadway.
Police are issuing a traffic alert for the next few days for the area.
