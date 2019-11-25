If you’re planning on finding a great deal on the perfect Christmas gift Friday, expect some company.
Over 165 million Americans — over half the nation’s population — are planning to shop between Thanksgiving and the following Monday, according to a survey released by the National Retail Federation.
Just under 40 million will be dashing from the dining room to chase the deals on Thanksgiving itself, but Black Friday is set to be the busiest shopping day with nearly 115 million Americans braving the crowded aisles. Another 66 million are expected to be out the next day for what has become known as Small Business Saturday. Sunday will hardly be a day of rest for American retail workers, as 33 million shoppers descend on their shops, and about 69 million cybershoppers will be logging onto the web to search for deals on Cyber Monday.
“The tradition of Thanksgiving weekend holiday shopping has become a five-day event with consumers spending money in stores, supporting local small businesses, and online with their mobile devices and computers,” said Matthew Shay, president and CEO of the National Retail Federation. “Even as people are starting to purchase gifts earlier in the season, consumers still enjoy finding good Thanksgiving deals and passing time shopping with family and friends over the long holiday weekend.”
The origin of the name "Black Friday" is unclear. Some say the term was coined by Philadelphia police officers who had to deal with massive crowds and traffic jams on the busy shopping day.
Others say the day got its name because it's the day retailers' balance sheets go from negative to positive, or from "in the red" to "in the black."
Whatever the reason for the name, Shay said it looks like young adults will be leading the shopping charge this Black Friday. Among those ages 18-24, 88% say they are likely to shop and particularly enjoy the social aspect. Similarly, 84% of those ages 25-34 plan to shop.
Shoppers also plan to spend a little more this holiday season.
Consumers told the National Retail Federation they plan to spend an average of $1,047.83 this season, up 4% from the $1,007.24 they said they would spend last year. Shoppers between the ages of 35 and 44 appear to be the most generous — they plan to spend the most at $1,158.63.
Kennesaw State University economics professor Roger Tutterow said it’s a good bet retail sales will likely increase over last year’s holiday shopping season.
“Last December, we had a blip downward in consumer confidence, it was likely contributed in part to the government shutdown,” he said. “That showed up as a weak December for retail sales on a seasonally adjusted basis.”
That means since last year’s numbers were low, this year’s retail sales will seem all the higher in comparison, but there is another factor offsetting that, Tutterow said.
“This is a relatively short holiday shopping season, it’s just the way the calendar breaks, Thanksgiving is very late in November, so the number of shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas will be relatively short,” he said.
Tutterow said gift givers have been increasingly shopping for gifts online and that’s not likely to change.
“In an odd way, it’s a throwback to a generation before, where we ordered from catalogs,” he said. “While many consumers today would not remember that era, their grandparents might. But generally speaking I think the economy remains in pretty good shape. The labor market is tight, confidence in the economy should still be strong; absent some unforeseen exogenous circumstance shock, one would expect a pretty good bump.”
Tutterow said though Black Friday gets most of the attention, the busiest shopping time is actually the last full weekend before Christmas, and last-minute shoppers may find even better bargains if they’re willing to take a risk.
“There’s always a strategic battle between retailers and customers,” he said. “Retailers don’t want to get to the end of year with last year’s retail still on their shelves, they want to clear it out during the holiday shopping season, so they will cut prices as they get closer to Christmas. However, they don’t want to make price concessions too early, so shoppers learn to play a waiting game looking for better deals, and retailers have incentives to be a little slower. There’s always a little tactical timing game between retailer and customer.”
