As thousands of Cobb Countians prepare for an unprecedented holiday season, many are still trying to enjoy the beloved traditions that they associate with the holidays.
Among the most cherished events is the holiday light show, proven to be a favorite year after year for all ages. Fortunately, several of the largest light shows in Cobb County have adapted to the pandemic and are planning to go on with the show.
Here’s a look at a few of Cobb’s premier light shows this holiday season.
Six Flags Over Georgia’s Holiday in the Park — Austell
Featuring over 1 million LED lights and 400 Christmas trees, Six Flags’ Holiday in the Park is an opportunity to combine the holiday light experience with thrill-seeking opportunities. The park will have eight roller coasters and 30 total rides open. Holiday-themed shows and 14 dedicated themed sections will also be available to guests.
Six Flags says it has taken a number of steps to ensure the safety of guests and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. All guests are required to wear masks and be temperature checked upon entry. Park capacity has been limited to ensure that social distancing is possible, and high-touch areas are regularly disinfected, Six Flags says.
Six Flags is open on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Between Dec. 18 and Jan. 3, the park will be open every day, except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Single-day tickets start at $34.99 each.
Holiday in the Park is located at 275 Riverside Parkway SW, Austell, 30168.
Lights of Joy — Kennesaw
Richard Taylor’s Lights of Joy bills itself as the largest residential light display in Georgia with over 750,000 lights at his home on Ben King Road in Kennesaw. While he hasn’t finished furnishing the property just yet — he’s still working on the 80,000-light Tunnel of Joy — the show opened on Nov. 29 and will run until Jan. 3.
Lights of Joy is free, open to the public, and had over 21,000 visitors last year. Some may prefer to see the show from their car, but for the full experience, Taylor says visitors should park across the street at the Influencers Church in Kennesaw. Signs at the entrance to the show will remind visitors to wear a mask and socially distance.
Lights of Joy is located at 1510 Ben King Road NW, Kennesaw, 30144.
Lights of Life — Marietta
Life University continues its tradition of over 30 years by bringing back the Lights of Life holiday light show for 2020. Lights of Life remains primarily a drive-thru light show, but will also feature a petting zoo and train and pony rides. Cost is $10 each for cars and $20 each for buses.
Lights of Life began on Thanksgiving and will run through New Year’s Eve. Sunday through Thursday, the show is open from sundown until 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, it will stay open until 10 p.m.
Lights of Life is located on Life University’s campus at 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta, 30060.
