Holiday bells will soon ring at Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell, the park announced Wednesday.
Sunday marks the return of the annual Holiday in the Park, a festival that invites families to enjoy walk-through attractions, live shows, holiday food, roller coasters and even a visit to the North Pole for a visit with Santa Claus.
“Holiday in the Park is the Southeast’s premier holiday experience and is a family tradition for all to see and enjoy,” Park President Dale Kaetzel said in a news release. “It’s the perfect time of year to gather the family and visit our extraordinary park.”
In its sixth year, Holiday in the Park will feature 30 rides, including the return of guest favorites, including the highlight event: the historic 1908 Riverview Carousel at Candlelight Carousel featuring more than 100,000 lights and 250 candles.
Other attractions include:
- "Pandemonium," which sends riders to extreme heights at speeds of 70 mph high above twinkling lights and snow-like effects below;
- "A ScreamPunk Christmas" is a steampunk-inspired holiday zone with a "wintry haze, metallic trees and glistening snowflakes";
- "Step into Christmas," a new musical attraction, reflects on many holiday traditions, set to classic Christmas songs;
- The "A Main Street Christmas" park entrance features a 165,000 twinkling light canopy and artificial snow; and
- A choreographed light show, "Magic of the Season."
Holiday in the Park operates on select days Nov. 24 through Jan. 5, 2020. For more information, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.
Six Flags season passes are on sale now and provide unlimited visits to Holiday in the Park and all of 2020.
