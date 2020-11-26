Call it revisionist history: When the Pilgrims and Indians gathered for the first Thanksgiving, they wore no masks nor did they meet via Zoom. But that didn’t stop enthusiastic kindergarten students at West Side Elementary from recreating the first Thanksgiving feast in Plymouth Colony in 1621. In true socially distanced, COVID-modified fashion, some celebrated in-person and some virtually.
Pilgrim women were played by Totsie Almy, Amelia Cochran and Kathryn Wernz. Their male counterparts were played by Silas Butler, Carter Engram and Paul Fleming. Native Americans from the Wampanoag tribe were Clara Courtoy, Elizabeth Jones, Virginia Smith, Chandler Pfister, Ryder McLarty and Nathaniel Ambroise.
The role of minister went to Kelsey Woods. Mira Ganz got the unenviable role of playing the turkey at the first Thanksgiving dinner and Philip Dang, Hannah Mikhail and Bryson Ruth played the parts of popcorn, a snack said to be served at the gathering 399 years ago.
