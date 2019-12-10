MARIETTA — All Marietta school district staff, part-time and full-time, will receive a holiday bonus ranging from $600 to $1,200 just before Christmas after the school board's unanimous approval.
The bonus checks, which will be separate from usual payments to staff, will be deposited into staff bank accounts on Dec. 20, according to the district.
The amount of the bonuses, which will cost the district up to $995,000, will be dependent on the staff member's years of service, with more senior members receiving a larger check.
The district decided to give staff a bonus when revenues came in higher than estimated in the fiscal 2020 budget, according to Superintendent Grant Rivera.
In other business, the board unanimously approved:
♦ A $4.1 million contract with R.K. Redding Construction, Inc. for renovations at Dunleith Elementary School. Renovations will include roofing, paint, asphalt repaving, lighting improvements, food service equipment, a fire system upgrade, HVAC replacement and installation of a speed ramp crosswalk in front of the school, among other items. The project would be funded using money from a voter-approved special 1% sales tax for education, and will be eligible for about $1 million in reimbursements from the state, according to the district.
♦ The district’s 2018-19 Wellness Program Report ensuring district compliance with state regulations;
♦ A $133,566 purchase of lab equipment for the College & Career Academy architecture, engineering labs and entrepreneurship labs, using funds from a construction-related equipment bond grant;
♦ A $75,000 contract with Clearwater Consulting for the development of "cultural fluency training" at Marietta High School. Payments will come from the district's general fund;
♦ A collaboration with Briggs and Associates’ Project Search initiative at WellStar Kennestone Hospital, providing students with developmental disabilities the skills needed to acquire and maintain a career in their chosen industry;
♦ A $120,000 contract with registered behavior technicians and/or board certified behavior analysts for behavioral support to complete the 2018-19 school year. The contract would be funded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, as well as the district’s general fund;
♦ A $46,500 contract with Sunbelt Staffing for one special education teacher to complete the 2019-20 school year. The contract would be funded through the U.S. Department of Education’s Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, as well as the district’s general fund; and
♦ Updates to its discipline policy language regarding expulsions of students in third grade and younger, as well as a section regarding a teacher’s authority to remove a student from a classroom. The policies are already being enforced in the district but are being written to comply with Georgia law, according to district spokesperson Jen Brock. The proposed updates to district policy will lie on the table for a 30-day public review period before taking effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.