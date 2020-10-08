Nearly two dozen players on a Cobb County hockey team tested positive for COVID-19 after a weekend of games with a visiting team from North Carolina, a Cobb team official has confirmed.
A little over two weeks ago, the Carolina Junior Hurricanes, based in Wake Forest near Raleigh, had an outbreak among some of their players.
Those who tested positive stayed home, and players who tested negative were allowed to travel to Georgia for four weekend games against the Cobb-based Atlanta MadHatters Sept. 26-27, according to Raj Kalra, managing director of the Atlanta team.
Two teams from each group, an elite and a premier-level team, played two games for a total of four throughout the weekend. Both the Hurricanes and the MadHatters are part of the United States Premier Hockey League, and have players ranging in age from 17 to 20.
Even though the Hurricanes who played in Cobb had tested negative, and no one from either team displayed any symptoms during the matches, one of the Hurricanes started feeling symptoms on the ride home, Kalra told the MDJ.
“We found out through one of our players that there was some possible exposure, and we would have preferred for someone in the league to tell us what had happened,” Kalra said. "That was the frustration on the communication side.”
Representatives of the Junior Hurricanes did not respond to a request for comment. The North Carolina team has not publicly confirmed the number of cases in the outbreak.
After the first MadHatters player tested positive, the team instructed all players to follow quarantine protocol, tested each player for the virus, canceled all team activities and postponed games scheduled for the Oct. 2 and Oct. 10 weekends, according to the Atlanta Ice House website. They also cleaned the facility and communicated with local public health officials.
Cobb-Douglas Public Health confirmed it is investigating an outbreak that includes the hockey team.
"We are currently reviewing cases and identifying close contacts. They will be assigned to case investigators/contact tracers for follow up. Cases may involve residents of other counties outside of Cobb & Douglas, these cases will be assigned to the appropriate county for case investigation/contact tracing," Valerie Crow, a spokesperson for the health department, said in an email.
Kalra said his team now tests everyone every week. Those who test positive receive a second test, and players' equipment is sanitized, in addition to existing cleaning and other measures.
To prevent future outbreaks, the manager said, he would like to see the league separate games by at least two weeks to allow time to quarantine if anyone tests positive. Game schedules vary, but sometimes games are within a week of each other. He says all teams should move to weekly testing, and the league should notify all teams in the division when there are new confirmed cases.
"As we continue to learn from this situation, we’ll keep evolving and get better and better at it," Kalra said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.