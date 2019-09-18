Turn up the volume on The Beach Boys’ “Fun, Fun, Fun!” This Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the 28th annual Marietta StreetFest will celebrate arts and crafts, family fun, live music and classic cars, all on the historic Marietta Square. The outdoor event will benefit the Marietta Museum of History, also located on the Square. GO!
“(StreetFest) is a fundraiser for the Marietta Museum of History and draws awareness for the great work they do, preserving Marietta and sharing all the history with the community,” said Carolyn Morris, director of the event.
Founded in 1991, the festival was expanded to a two-day event in 2017 and now draws more than 25,000 people each year. Marietta StreetFest has been honored as a Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Event.
StreetFest will team with the Marietta Grassroots Music Festival again this year for live entertainment. Musical performances in a variety of genres will showcase local bands and singer/songwriters who offer original music while attendees relax on blankets and even enjoy a picnic lunch.
The festival offers something for everyone.
“This festival is truly full circle,” Morris said. “It hits all the boxes for all the different kinds of family members, from the kids to the old folks, that just like walking around. The Kids Korner is just fun. It’s quaint. The Grassroots Music Festival is singer/songwriters that just need a break into music. They want to get a start or they just want to sing for their hometown. The Classic Cars, which will be on display Saturday only, fits perfectly with the motto of the museum. We’ve got arts and crafts. It’s fall and time to buy for Christmas and the holidays. It’s just a well rounded, good ol’ community festival.”
Certain features have limited hours: Arts & Crafts Vendor Market: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m; Kids Korner: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m; Hubcaps & History Classic Car Show: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m; and Marietta Grassroots Music Festival: Saturday, 3 to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m. The festival will also feature Tiny Tot Town inside the park for children ages five and under.
The festival has a hometown feel. “We’re probably not going to reach someone who wants to come up from Savannah or Florida. You’re going to find that your neighbors are walking the festival. It’s just a good hometown, down-to-Earth, mom and pop festival — absolutely what the community needs,” Morris said.
Admission at Marietta StreetFest is free. Glover Park on the Historic Marietta Square is located at 50 N. Park Square, Marietta 30060. The festival will also feature free admission to the Marietta Museum of History (One Depot Street Marietta 30060) throughout the festival weekend.
For more information about Saturday’s event, visit mariettastreetfest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.