MARIETTA — Mayor Steve Tumlin wants to use a portion of a proposed sales tax to help preserve the city’s history.
If voters agree to renew the current one-cent sales tax for another six years this November, Marietta would bring in about $56.8 million.
Each member of the council as well as the mayor will be allocated $1 million of the proceeds to spend on specific projects.
The mayor introduced his wish list at Monday’s council work session, and it includes purchasing a parcel at the corner of Tower Road and Kennesaw Avenue known as the Glover-Wilder Tannery as well as purchasing green space in front of Marietta’s historic Oakton estate under a scenic easement for a passive park.
The items were not scheduled to be voted on and will move forward to this month’s Public Works Committee meeting. Tumlin said everything is pending due diligence and council approval, calling it “an intangible purchase to be deemed feasible over next 6-plus years.” But he said he wants to provide seed money, possibly in cooperation with historical organizations, and provide SPLOST projects that will improve the quality of life for Mariettans.
“It’s trying to stay away from pure public works, almost thinking outside the box type situations,” Tumlin said.
Tannery
The Glover-Wilder Tannery was built sometime in the 1840s and once cranked out about 7,000 tanned hides each year, but the factory was destroyed during the Civil War and now only ruins remain.
The tannery was originally operated by John Heyward Glover Jr. and John Wilder during a time when tanning, or making leather out of animal hides, was one of early Marietta’s top industries, according to Marietta Historic Preservation Commission Chairman David Freedman.
The ruins stand on 3.5 acres of residential property, and the owners have been paying to keep the undergrowth trimmed over the four decades they have lived there. The home went up for sale last year.
Oakton
Oakton on Kennesaw Avenue is Marietta’s oldest continually-occupied home. Built in 1838, it housed Confederate troops during the Battle of Kennesaw Mountain and has long been a draw for those who admire historic homes and gardens.
Owner Will Goodman has been trying to sell the property for years without luck. In 2018, council members approved a plan to divide the property, adding four lots for single-family homes.
A 2009 scenic easement prevents any construction from occurring in an area of about an acre in front of the residence, meaning new homes cannot block the view of the home from Kennesaw Avenue.
Goodman told the MDJ he had not heard from the city about the idea to create a passive park in front of the home and could not comment until he had more information.
Other projects
The other items on the mayor’s list include:
♦ A roundabout at Whitlock and Hillcrest Drive south of Whitlock near the Square
♦ Improvements at Wallace and Allgood roads
♦ “Light” amenities for usability in pocket parks and green space in the city
♦ Purchasing parcels along the South Loop west of Manget for a pocket park or community garden
♦ $100,000 capital improvement for the pending Veterans Park at Larry Bell Park
The 1 percent Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax makes up one penny of Cobb’s 6% sales tax and is split between the county and its six cities. Of the remaining 5%, four cents go to the state and one goes to the Marietta and Cobb school districts’ SPLOST, known as Ed-SPLOST V.
The county’s current SPLOST was approved by voters in 2014, and collections began Jan. 1, 2016. As of the beginning of August, it has brought in just over $514 million and is set to expire Dec. 21, 2021.
If voters in the 2020 election agree, the new SPLOST will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
It’s up to the Cobb County Board of Commissioners to decide whether to ask voters to approve a five- or six-year SPLOST.
In an October joint meeting between the commission and Cobb’s mayors, whose cities will each get a share of the revenue, Commission Chair Mike Boyce said he favored a six-year plan, but others on the board said they would prefer a five-year plan.
Boyce previously said the county would come to a decision by the end of 2019, but that deadline has passed.
Meantime, Marietta is operating under the assumption the SPLOST that voters decide on will be for six years, said City Manager Bill Bruton.
“The county still has not officially informed us of whether it’s going to be five years or six,” he said. “We’re going with the assumption that it’s going to be six.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.