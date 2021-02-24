MARIETTA — Millions in federally funded rental assistance is headed to the pockets of struggling Cobb residents after the Board of Commissioners voted to approve a new aid program Tuesday.
The measure was passed 4-1 with west Cobb Commissioner Keli Gambrill voting in opposition.
The assistance program will be funded with a nearly $23 million federal grant provided to the county via the stimulus package passed by Congress in December. Of those funds, over $450,000 will be paid to WFN Consulting for oversight of the program, while $118,373 will be used for additional expenses incurred by the Cobb Magistrate Court to help administer the aid to renters.
The remaining portion is to be divided five ways between nonprofits Star-C Programs, MUST Ministries, HomeFree-USA, the Center for Family Resources, and Sweetwater Mission. Each non-profit will be tasked with doling out over $4 million in funding to landlords and utility service providers, on behalf of struggling tenants. For their services, each will receive a fee of 8% for every dollar administered.
The program will triple the amount of rental assistance allocated to Cobb renters since the beginning of the pandemic.
With money from the CARES Act, which Congress passed last March, Cobb created three programs to assist struggling county renters: a program administered by Star-C, another administered by HomeFree, and a third, approved in January, jointly administered by MUST, Sweetwater and the Center for Family Resources. Those three programs have been given about $10 million to distribute in total.
The most recent grant will bring that total to more than $30 million and consolidate the existing rental assistance programs into a single program, to be administered by the five nonprofits.
Cobb Magistrate Court Chief Judge Brendan Murphy said using five different nonprofits would allow the program to help more people, "because each group works with different communities, different areas of the county."
At the top of the meeting, a number of working Cobb Countians implored the Board of Commissioners to approve the measure and get the aid out as quickly as possible.
“It’s hard right now for everybody. It really don’t make sense,” said Mariah Billingsley, who has tried and failed to obtain rental assistance from a number of non-profits. “I’m literally jumping through hoops … to just try to get assistance. I haven’t even gotten my unemployment because they’re backed up.
“It’s a lot, and nobody’s helping, nobody’s reaching out, nobody’s saying anything … what do I need to do? Because I’m doing everything that they’re asking me to do, and I’m still not getting any feedback.”
Speaking after the board's vote, Murphy called it a "historic moment."
"This chairwoman and this Board of Commissioners has allocated $22 million to keep people in their homes and to help landlords stay afloat during one of the toughest times any of us have lived through," he said.
Star-C Executive Director Audrea Reese thanked the board for the way it has handled federal pandemic aid.
"The guidelines that we are striving to follow, we understand that they were set forth by the federal government, so there's not a lot of leeway for what we can do or a lot of leeway for what even you can do," she said, "but we will certainly work within those guidelines to do the most we can for the residents of Cobb and try to expedite this much needed assistance as fast as we can."
Commissioner Gambrill alluded to those new guidelines when articulating her opposition to the new program. Under federal law, recipients must demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability, have qualified for unemployment insurance or otherwise experienced financial hardship due to COVID-19, and have a household income at or below 80% of the local median.
Following the meeting, Gambrill said the new program would be “more complicated to administer,” pointing to an email sent by Melanie Kagan, CEO of the Center for Family Resources, to commissioners on Monday.
“As we continue to receive updates from the Treasury … the administration of this project becomes more complex,” Kagan wrote, adding, “The administrative work that was done to ensure consolidated application and data collection for CARES was a good start, but we are finding that some significant modifications need to be made to be compliant with the expectations of the US Treasury.”
Judge Murphy, however, noted while the new program comes with additional requirements, it allows families and workers to potentially obtain more funds, which can be used for utilities like power, water, and natural gas, as well as rent (the previous program could only be used for rent costs). It also standardizes the requirements across all participating agencies.
“Previously, the five programs had different eligibility requirements and different award thresholds. Now, all five come under that same umbrella. So the rules are going to be what the federal government that granted the money says,” Murphy said.
Gambrill also took issue with wording in the program’s original agenda item, arguing it would have paid out the 8% fee to the five non-profits (over $330,000) regardless of how many dollars they actually distributed.
On Monday, County Manager Dr. Jackie McMorris said the fees would only be paid out as a percentage of funds distributed. McMorris reiterated that point to the MDJ on Wednesday, noting while the board's agenda item was updated, "it was that way to begin with, we just reworded it to make it clearer ... there was nothing materially different."
