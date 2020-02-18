The protective beam in front of the historic Concord Covered Bridge was hit again Monday night, when county transportation crews were called out to reattach it.
A public Facebook post from the Cobb government shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday announced the bridge had once again been attempted by the driver of a too-large vehicle, who reportedly drove off after damaging the beam.
“Well, we made it nearly a year since the last impact,” the county’s Facebook post stated, alongside images of the damaged bridge beam. “Crews report a vehicle struck the beam and left the scene before police arrived. There is no sign of damage to the hanging pipes installed to give warning.”
The post stated that Concord Road was closed during the repair work, and would reopen shortly after crews had finished.
Last year the county installed two mast-arm devices on each side of the bridge, hanging over travel lanes with chains dangling PVC pipe at the seven-foot level, the height of the beam and the bridge.
The measure is supposed to deter drivers of too-tall vehicles, who are expected to turn around if their cars hit the pipes.
“We hope this will be the solution to what has been a frustrating situation for neighbors and our crews,” Erica Parish, Cobb’s transportation director, said in a statement at the time.
The historic bridge and its protective structures have been hit by a vehicle that couldn’t fit through at least 23 times since the landmark was renovated in late 2017.
Drivers caught damaging the beam are cited and their insurance charged for repairs, which typically costs $300 to $500, according to the county.
Dating back to 1872, the bridge that crosses Nickajack Creek just past Concord Road’s intersection with the East-West Connector was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.
It reopened in December 2017 after receiving about $803,000 worth of repairs, and is flanked on both sides by multiple warning signs with flashing lights warning drivers of the low clearance.
