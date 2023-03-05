MARIETTA — People thronged to historic Marietta Square for a full day of games, laughter and revelry during Marietta the Gathering’s inaugural festival celebrating the geek community Saturday.
A geek, according to Merriam-Webster dictionary, is an enthusiast or expert who is obsessively interested in a particular subject
The term “geek” has been used as a derogatory word in the past, stereotyping certain people or hobbies. Today, it is seen as a badge of honor to gamers, pop culture enthusiasts and others who follow their creative passions.
“It’s sort of a term like nerd,” said Ryan Thompson, a software engineer from Sandy Springs. “It used to be negative, but now it is mostly a term of endearment.”
Thompson, a lover of deck-building board games, was volunteering in the game tent to explain the rules of various games and share his knowledge.
“Strategy games are a great way to teach kids critical thinking skills as well as sharing and working with others,” Thompson said.
There wasn't a cloud in the sky to obstruct the sun as revelers walked by tents, looking at goods and interacting with people plying their wares in the shade.
Nevin Marshall, a woodworker from Marietta, was out enjoying the weather with his daughter, Julie, teaching her chess moves on an oversized chess board.
“It’s a nice day and this is a nice thing to do,” Marshall said.
Jorge Maldonado, a retail worker from Marietta, was out sharing his passion for all things "Star Wars."
“I’m part of the 501st Legion, a charity organization spreading the joy of 'Star Wars,'” Maldonado said. “You can check out the group at 501st.com. We visit kids at the hospital and things like that.”
Maldonado was showing off his remote-control droid he built to eager fans stopping by and asking questions.
“It took about 18 months to build,” he said. “I’ll take it to the hospital and show it to sick kids. It makes them smile.”
Identical twins Lorenzo and Tristam Atkinson, 10, peppered Maldonado with questions as he operated his robot droid.
“Wow! Really cool,” Tristam said.
“Amazing!” Lorenzo exclaimed.
The twins were walking around with their mother, Anne Atkinson of Marietta.
“I’m a DragonConer,” she said, speaking of the Labor Day weekend event in Atlanta. “I think this is a good place to introduce my kids to pop culture environments.”
